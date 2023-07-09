Bristol Rovers have been one of the more active clubs in the Sky Bet League One transfer market ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, as Joey Barton's side look to further establish themselves and compete towards the top half of the division.

After regaining promotion, the Gas had a respectable season despite ending it in a disappointing fashion of no wins from April 10th, albeit the fixture run-in presented some of last season's toughest challenges in their final six matches.

As we look ahead to what's to come in 2023/24, here are three players which Barton will pin his hopes on if Rovers are to have another season of progress in League One.

Aaron Collins

The talisman of the side, and perhaps no surpise that he features at the very top of the list, is Aaron Collins.

The 26-year old enjoyed a stellar season for the Gas, featuring in every single league game whilst accumulating 27 goal contributions (16 goals plus 11 assists) and continuing his fine form from the club's promotion winning season in 2022. These fine performances led to the Welshman winning the League One Player of the Season award ahead of Barry Bannan and Jonson Clarke-Harris, as well as Bristol Rovers' Player of the Season.

Such stats and quality meant that the forward was subject to interest from Championship clubs at the start of the transfer window, which has since quietened. The Memorial Stadium faithful will be hoping that the rest of the window follows a similar trend at that Collins is still plying his trade for Bristol Rovers next season.

It's not often that a new signing needs no introduction to the club, but that is definitely the case for Luke Thomas, who rejoins Rovers after opting against extending his most recent contract at Barnsley.

The midfielder was also part of the Gas' promotion winning team in 2022, and had a strong season with Barnsley last term. Making 31 appearances for the Tykes last season, as well as featuring in their 1-0 play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, Thomas proved his capability at this level many times under then manager Michael Duff.

The quality Thomas brings to the midfield also eases the pressure on the likes of Collins who, despite his remarkable G+A stats, was a heavy influence on this Rovers side.

Barton has also spoke about the quality he possesses in an interview with BristolLive after the signing was completed last week.

"We are happy to be reunited with Luke," he stated.

"He tasted promotion with us two seasons ago and we tried to get him back in for last season.

"As it turned out, he had a trip to Wembley and almost got Barnsley up. However, he's back at Rovers now and will be a key part of our dressing room. The three-year deal reflects how highly we rate his potential and what he could bring to the team."

Jevani Brown

The second summer signing to make this list, Jevani Brown will look to have an instant impact at his new club after making a move to the Memorial Stadium following his release by Exeter City

In only 27 appearances last season Brown netted 12 times, as well as adding a further nine assists to his tally for the Grecians before being suspended by the club in February.

Despite any off-the-field problems, Brown was still voted as Exeter's player of the season but turned down a new deal at St James' Park, and Barton believes that his qualities will offer Rovers a "different dimension".

"Jevani is an exciting talent. He can operate across the midfield and forward areas and will bring another dimension to our team," Barton stated.