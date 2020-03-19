3 Bristol Rovers players that will return with a vengeance once the season resumes

Bristol Rovers will likely be chomping at the bit to get their League One season started again.

The Gas were hugely impressive in their last game before fixtures were suspended, beating Sunderland 2-0 to pick up just their second win since Ben Garner took charge in January.

Finally, it appears Rovers are beginning to turn a corner under their new boss but they’re unable to keep that momentum going just yet.

Think you know Rovers? Take our quiz to test yourself!

The EFL has suspended all fixtures until the 3rd of April at the earliest and it is hard to predict the full extent of that delay.

There are a number of players in League One side’s squad that will likely be more determined than others to ensure they finish the season with a flourish.

With that in mind, here are three Rovers players that will return with a vengeance when the 2019/20 campaign resumes…

Timmy Abraham

The Fulham loanee has not had a huge amount of opportunities to impress since he arrived at the Memorial Stadium in January.

The forward has made just four substitute appearances for the Gas and has shown his promise in glimpses.

Outside Jonson Clarke-Harris, the final third is a bit of a problem area for Garner’s side and with Abraham’s Fulham contract expiring in the summer he could be a long-term option.

The teenager will no doubt be determined to prove himself in an attempt to secure a new deal, whether that be at Fulham, Rovers or elsewhere.

Cian Harries

Another January arrival, Harries signed on a permanent deal from Swansea City on transfer deadline day.

The 22-year-old centre-back has struggled to make much of an impact in the first team so far and has made just three League One appearances for the Pirates.

The Welshman will want to finish the 2019/20 campaign with a flourish to ensure that he can is at the front of Garner’s thoughts for next season.

Jamal Blackman

Blackman has started between the sticks for Rovers in the last 10 games after stepping up due to the injury to Anssi Jaakkola.

However, this delay will likely mean Jaakkola is available for more of the run-in that previously thought.

Blackman, who is on loan from Chelsea, will no doubt return with a vengeance to ensure he can keep hold of the number one jersey and put himself in the shop window ahead of a summer transfer window that could see him leave Stamford Bridge, given his deal expires in 2021.