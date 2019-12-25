3 Bristol City wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Bristol City are fighting for the play-offs as they head into the second-half of the campaign in eighth place.

The Robins are aiming to achieve their dream of promotion and have gradually improved year upon year in the Championship. They’ll be aiming to stop this most recent losing run as soon as possible as they hope to be up and around the top six come May.

They have a promising squad, and Lee Johnson isn’t afraid to give the youngsters a chance. Here are THREE Bristol City wonderkids that could breakthrough in 2020…

Tyreeq Bakinson

Bakinson is a very talented midfielder who has a lot of potential for Bristol City and there are hopes that he could come into the first-team in 2020. He had a really encouraging loan spell at Newport County last season, and that has pushed him up a level in terms of his development.

There’s real hope that he could be part of the Bristol City squad in the future and his attributes such as his tough tackling and ability to provide action in both boxes makes him a highly-rated player coming through the youth system.

Zak Vyner

This could be a really big year for Vyner who has a lot of potential and is currently out playing for Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership. He is highly-rated and many fans thought that he may be able to play a part this season for the Robins.

At just 22-years-old, he is coming out of the youth sides and next season it would not be a surprise at all to see him starting for Bristol City. He’s had a number of loans at different clubs now, and he looks like he is prepared for the next step into the Robins first-team. Playing as a defender, and with all the injuries Bristol City have had, they probably could have done with him this season.

Sam Pearson

Pearson is a left-winger who is highly-rated amongst the youth international stage as well as being a player that is impressing out on loan at Bath City this season. He has made his bow for both the Wales under-17 and under-19 sides as he looks to make a name for himself at Ashton Gate.

2020 could be very bright for him, especially if he comes back and the Robins are still in the Championship. Johnson never shies away from using youth so there’s no reason why he wouldn’t use a player who is developing at a very promising rate.