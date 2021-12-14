It could be a fairly busy January window for Bristol City, given what we’ve heard from some of the club’s key figures in recent months.

CEO Richard Gould has suggested that they will be looking to strengthen the squad when the transfer market opens while Nigel Pearson has indicated he is keen to “get rid” of players that are not onside with his ideas.

Given their fortunes this season has felt a little one step forward and two steps back, you feel it makes a lot of sense for them to continue to make changes to the Robins squad – as long as they’re the right ones.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined 3 Bristol City transfers in or out that could happen next month…

Nesta Guinness-Walker

As per Bristol Live, City currently have no motivation to make a move for Wimbledon left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

However, the 22-year-old is understood to be on their internal watch list and there have been suggestions that the club’s stance could change if Portsmouth swoop for him.

Guinness-Walker has impressed for the Dons in recent seasons – drawing links to the Robins, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, and Pompey – but is out of contract in the summer.

The South Coast club are said to be keen to use that to their advantage and secure a cut-price deal with their League One rivals – and if there is a good deal to be done, City may look to hijack it.

Kasey Palmer

We haven’t had official confirmation of it but Kasey Palmer seems to be one of the players Pearson was talking about when he warned those that weren’t onside with his ideas.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured since October and has only made one of the last nine Championship matchday squads, hinting at what the manager thinks of him.

Pearson has warned that his comments about January departures are “not a veiled threat” and that they “will happen”, so you feel next month could be the end of Palmer’s City career.

Jay Dasilva

Similar to Palmer, Dasilva appears to have fallen out of favour under in Bs3 and now looks behind both Callum O’Dowda and Cam Pring in the pecking order at left wing-back – having not played a game since early November.

With his contract set to expire in 2023, next month would seem a good time for the club to cash in on him and recoup some of the money they’ve spent.

In many ways that would be a shame because he’s clearly a talented defender and remains a popular figure amongst the Ashton Gate faithful.

But if Pearson is as ruthless as he has warned, Dasilva could be one of the players that departs.