Bristol City will hope the 2023/24 season is one in which they make a real go at the top six in the Championship.

The Robins have been an established Championship club for a while now, and under Nigel Pearson, they have made good strides forward.

However, they are yet to hit that consistent patch that would see them in and around the top half, so that will be the next aim for the club.

Pearson will no doubt be eager to improve his squad in this transfer window, but he will also be keen for some of the current crop of players to improve.

Which 3 Bristol City players have a point to prove in the 2023/24 pre-season?

Here, we have picked three players that may have a point to prove in the 2023/24 pre-season…

Stefan Bajic

Bajic joined Bristol City last summer on a free transfer from Pau FC, signing a three-year contract.

However, since arriving in England, the goalkeeper has seen limited action. He has made one senior appearance, which came in the Carabao Cup loss to Lincoln City last season, but apart from that, he has predominantly featured for the club’s under-21s.

The 21-year-old made a frank admission in January, that he only joined the club because he thought another goalkeeper would have left.

However, that didn’t happen until January, and by then Bajic had been sent out on loan to Valenciennes.

He now returns to Bristol City with a point to prove, as the goalkeeping spot is quite open, and with his game time being limited at this point, he will want to show Pearson that he is capable of playing for the club week in and week out.

Does Joe Williams have something to prove in pre-season?

Williams joined Bristol City in 2020 from Wigan Athletic, a move that excited many Robins supporters.

However, in his three years at the club, it hasn’t been the most successful stint, with injuries and competition hampering his game time.

So far, Williams has only made 63 appearances for the Championship club, with last season being his best return in a Bristol City shirt when it comes to appearances.

But the 26-year-old was still in and out of the starting XI as fitness may have been a concern.

So heading into the new campaign, Williams will be eager to prove to Pearson and his teammates that he is still a player that the club can count on.

The midfielder will want to have a good pre-season under his belt that allows him to go into the new season as one of the first choices in Nigel Pearson’s starting line-up.

Harry Cornick

Cornick joined the Robins in the January transfer window this year after six impressive years at Luton Town.

The 28-year-old joins with the reputation of a player who puts himself about and is able to offer versatility to the forward line.

Cornick has managed to establish himself as a regular goalscorer in recent seasons, and while it was only six months, the forward was unable to replicate some of that form that got him his move when he arrived at Ashton Gate.

Cornick has scored just one goal and registered just one assist in the 17 games he’s played for the club.

So this summer provides him with a clean slate and an opportunity to become fully aware of how Pearson likes to play and what he demands of his forwards.

If Cornick can show in pre-season how important he can be for the club, then he will have a big part to play for Bristol City this season - if not, he could struggle to be in the starting XI come the opening weekend.