Bristol City supporters are hoping that next season will not be the fourth year in a row that the Robins finish in the bottom half of the Championship table.

There were some promising signs last season under Nigel Pearson, but ultimately he couldn't guide City towards the play-offs as they ended up finishing 14th - 10 points short of the top six when it was all said and done.

Unlike years gone by where City have been big spenders, the club have been a bit more prudent in recent years because of the threat of Financial Fair Play, and if a valuation is met for a player then they will likely depart - just like Antoine Semenyo did in January when Bournemouth and the Premier League came calling.

We could see some departures from Ashton Gate again this summer as Pearson tries to fund the strengthening of his squad - let's look at three players whose careers at the club are at somewhat of a crossroads.

Alex Scott

It may not be Scott's decision in the end as to whether he stays or goes, but he could of course try and force a move out of the club after his stock rose exponentally during the 2022-23 season.

Big Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to the 19-year-old's services, with West Ham, Bournemouth and Wolves also hovering.

Scott though has another two years remaining on his contract, meaning Bristol City have complete control over his future and any club would have to match their valuation of the teenager if he is to leave.

The creative midfielder will no doubt feel though that he is ready for Premier League football, so there will be many thoughts going through his mind this summer.

Kane Wilson

When he arrived at Bristol City from Forest Green Rovers last summer, Wilson was in-demand in the EFL after racking up 13 assists in League Two, but things did not go right for him at Ashton Gate in 2022-23.

He featured just seven times in all competitions, partly due to a number of injuries but he was also benched when he was fit as George Tanner was favoured at right-back.

And with Ross McCrorie arriving this summer, a player who is very versatile with one of the positions he can play being right-back, Wilson is set to move further down the pecking order, so you can imagine he wants a move away - clubs in the Championship and League One are believed to be interested in the 23-year-old and one of those is Bolton Wanderers.

It does look as though Wilson is poised to complete a move to the UniBol, but it isn't done until it is signed and sealed.

Andreas Weimann

It seems ludicrous to suggest that Weimann could depart Bristol City this summer after he netted 22 goals and also notched 10 assists in the 2021-22 campaign, but in the second half of last season he wasn't always starting under Nigel Pearson.

Alex Scott was favoured in the number 10 role for the most part and out wide, Mark Sykes, Anis Mehmeti and Sam Bell were all used more often from the start than the Austria international.

He has undoubted quality, but at the age of 31 and with one year left on his contract at the club, Weimann could be potentially open to a move if the opportunity arises if he isn't going to be starting week in, week out - as there would certainly be destinations in England and in other European leagues where he'd start more often.