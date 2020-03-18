3 Bristol City players who will be looking to return with a vengeance when the season resumes

Life just is not the same without football, is it?

Hopefully, we are not too far away from a return to the action, with the EFL pencilling April 3 as the return date although many feel it may be much longer until we see our teams return to the pitch.

Bristol City fans will be desperate to see their side hit the ground running when that does happen, however, as they struggle in the race for a play-off place, currently sitting seventh with nine matches remaining.

Here, we take a look at THREE players who will be looking to return with a vengeance when we do get back underway…

Nahki Wells

It has not been a bad start to life at Bristol City for Wells, following his significant January move, but there is no doubt that he can take it to another level.

He scored goals on a regular basis for QPR both this season and last which, given the R’s situations, is an impressive feet. He has two in eight appearances for Lee Johnson’s men so far, taking his season tally to 15.

City will need a talisman to drive them into the play-offs when the action resumes and Wells should be looking to be that man.

Han-Noah Massengo

The 18-year-old looked like a revelation during the opening weeks of the season, proving an energetic threat at both ends of the pitch.

However, he has let his form slip, which you can probably forgive of an 18 year-old, but nevertheless he should be looking to return to his best and lockdown one those midfield positions again.

He started their last match against Fulham prior to the break although that was his first appearance in three matches, so will be keen to show what he can do.

Andreas Weimann

He is probably the attacker with the most pressure on him to perform heading into the final matches of the season.

Weimann started the 2019/20 campaign brightly, netting nine times between August and the new year, contributing three assists in that time as well, but since then his contributions have vanished.

In 2020 he has played in all 12 of City’s matches, starting eight of them, but has failed to find the net even once or lay on a goal for a teammate either.