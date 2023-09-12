Highlights Bristol City has performed better than expected, with victories in away games against Millwall, Hull City, and Swansea.

Bristol City have done better than many would have expected during the early stages of the campaign.

They may not have faced any of the relegated sides yet - but the away games at Millwall, Hull City and Swansea all looked extremely difficult on paper and this is why it would have been understandable if they had endured a pretty average start to the campaign.

Following a 1-1 draw against Preston North End on the opening day, they have claimed a victory at The Den and the Swansea.com Stadium and should have secured three points at the MKM Stadium too.

The Robins may have only drawn against Liam Rosenior's men in East Yorkshire - but they looked very threatening at times and these games will give them confidence for the matches that are coming up after the international break.

Tommy Conway's commentary on the Hull game reinforces how much of a tight-knit group they seem to be - but away from the dressing room - there will always be negative opinions on some first-teamers.

With this, we take a look at three of Nigel Pearson's players who seem to divide opinion among the Robins' supporters on social media.

Kal Naismith

A lot was expected of Naismith following his arrival from Luton Town last year.

His versatility is a real asset, with the player able to operate in defence and as a central midfielder, and that helped Luton to reach the play-offs at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

With the Hatters failing to win promotion, he decided to take his chances and make the move to Ashton Gate, but it’s a move that hasn’t exactly worked out for him thus far and his time at centre-back left a fair few fans frustrated.

He could be quite effective in midfield though and silence his doubters if he shines in the middle of the park. No one will be hungrier than him to succeed after seeing Luton secure a place in the Premier League.

Joe Williams

Williams can be a real asset but he will need to stay fit if he wants to try and fill the void that Alex Scott has created with his departure.

His injury record is perhaps the reason why he divides opinion and he will need to get as many games under his belt as possible if he wants to earn himself a lucrative new deal at Ashton Gate.

With Andy King potentially entering the latter stages of his career now, there’s a real chance Williams could be an important part of Pearson’s plans for the long term but he isn’t guaranteed a starting spot with the likes of Matty James, Jason Knight and Andreas Weimann all midfield options when fit.

Harry Cornick

Cornick is another player who joined from Luton but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since his arrival.

Scoring just twice in 24 competitive appearances for the Robins, he won’t be satisfied with that total and it’s no surprise that he has attracted some criticism on social media.

However, he still has time to prove his worth and many supporters will be keen to give him that time to try and turn things around.

The ex-Hatter can be a useful asset at this level but he needs to show it in the coming weeks and months.