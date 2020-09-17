3 Bristol City players we can see leaving Ashton Gate by Friday October 16th

Bristol City made it three wins from three in 2020/21 by hammering Northampton Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Dean Holden has made a fantastic start to life as permanent head coach and the performance of a much-changed side against the Cobblers hints at the strength and depth of the Robins squad available to him.

It is understood that City are done with incomings for the time being and that their attention has now switched to trimming the squad.

There are also a few players who the Robins would love to hold onto but whose future remains unclear.

With just under a month left until the window shuts, we’ve highlighted three players we can see leaving Ashton Gate by Friday October 16th…

Niclas Eliasson

The Swede produced an impressive display at wing-back last night and was, without doubt, one of City’s most exciting attacking options last term, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists.

Unfortunately for the Bs3 outfit, Eliasson has entered the final year of his contract and despite the club offering him new terms, is yet to commit his future to the club.

A string of sides from across Europe have been linked with a move for the winger, including Celtic, Lazio, and Villareal, while Aston Villa were reportedly in talks over a potential move for the 24-year-old earlier this month.

Should a decent offer come in for Eliasson, you feel City would accept it and cash in rather than risk seeing him leave for free next summer.

Famara Diedhiou

Another player in the final year of his contract, the City number nine has at times proven a divisive figure among the Ashton Gate faithful but had his most impressive season for the club last term.

As well as top-scoring with 14 goals, Diedhiou scooped two player of the season awards and it’s no wonder Holden is so keen to keep him at the club.

Reports have circled about a potential move away from the South West, with both Dijon and Fenerbahce linked this summer.

Talks with the French side are understood to have fallen through but there could yet be more twists in the tale.

With a new contract offered to him, Holden has spoken of his optimism of keeping hold of the Senegal international but there is certainly a chance that he departs before the window closes.

Hakeem Adelakun

This one looks a matter of when and where, rather than if.

Adelakun has struggled to make much of an impact with the City first team during his two seasons with the club, mostly due to a lack of opportunities, and has featured just five times for the Robins in total.

The Bristol Post reported last week that League One side Hull City were closing in on signing the winger on loan.

Even if that deal falls through, it’s difficult to see him sticking around at Ashton Gate past the 16th of October – whether that’s leaving temporarily or permanently.