The start of the 2023/24 Championship season is nearly upon us - with the opening weekend now less than a month away.

Rarely has there been so much excitement about the strength of the field in the second tier, thanks to the three sides that dropped out of the Premier League and the trio that were promoted from League One.

Bristol City will be one of the sides hoping to make a splash. Nigel Pearson has had the time to build a foundation and there were signs last season that things were moving in the right direction at Ashton Gate - supporters will want to see their side kick on again this term.

There are plenty of reasons to be positive for City fans and, here, we've picked out three players to look out for...

Ayman Benarous

City academy products got a lot of praise in the 2022/23 campaign and Ayman Benarous, who has been sidelined with injury since May 2022, will be desperate to join the party this term.

The 19-year-old is back training with Nigel Pearson's senior squad and could well be set for a breakout season at Ashton Gate.

A tricky attacker that can be used on the flanks as well as in midfield, Benarous is likely to start the upcoming campaign as an impact sub but don't be surprised if he makes waves in a Robins shirt.

Anis Mehmeti

There was plenty of excitement when City swooped for Anis Mehmeti in the January transfer window, spending some of the cash from the sale of Antoine Semenyo to sign the tricky winger from Wycombe Wanderers.

He showed flashes of his bright talent and excited supporters at points but has yet to recapture the sort of form he showed at Adams Park.

The hope will be that with a full pre-season under his belt, Mehmeti can establish himself in what is a young and dynamic forward line.

If he can then the 22-year-old could well be one of the most exciting players to watch in Bs3 in 2023/24. In doing so, he would be proving his mettle as a Semenyo replacement.

Tommy Conway

20-year-old forward Tommy Conway has already established himself as one of Pearson's key forward players - having bagged 12 goals in his first full season in the first team - but the best is surely yet to come from the academy product.

It should be more of the same from Conway in 2023/24 but having missed a fair chunk of last season due to injury, it's going to be exciting to see what he can achieve if he can stay fit throughout the new campaign.

The striker offers more than just goals but he is likely to be the focal point of City's attack this term and that brings with it an expectation to find the net. Conway is certainly one to watch in a Robins shirt this season.