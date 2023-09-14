Highlights Football Manager 2024 will be released on November 6, featuring new features and gameplay.

Bristol City's recent signings, including Jason Knight, Rob Dickie, and Haydon Roberts, make them an exciting team to manage.

Young talents like Sam Bell, Tommy Conway, and Jason Knight offer potential for success and can be built around or sold for profit.

On November 6, the latest installment of the legendary Football Manager series will drop on multiple platforms.

The football management game's 2024 version will be released later this year and you can watch Sports Interactive's first trailer below, with several in-depth looks at new features coming in the next few weeks.

It will mean that supporters of clubs can take control. Bristol City are no exception and they could be a fun save for many.

The sale of Alex Scott will have brought some much-needed funds into the coffers at Ashton Gate, and that should leave a healthy balance for wannabe managers to play with.

Bristol City landed multiple new signings over the summer, and Robins fans will be able to utilise the likes of Haydon Roberts and Rob Dickie for the very first time when FM24 is released.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

With a wealth of talent at the club's disposal, let's take a look at THREE City players that you could build your team around on FM24 when it is released.

Sam Bell

If there's one thing that Bristol City have been good at doing in recent years, if not consistently performing on the pitch, it's bringing through bright young prospects.

Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott were testament to that and in Bell, the Robins may have yet another gem to be sold for millions.

The 21-year-old has been at City since he was a child and after having to go on loan spells to non-league clubs to toughen up, Bell's breakout season came in 2022-23.

Bell made his first league appearance of the campaign in October last year and went on to feature 29 times in all competitions, mainly on the left-hand side of a front three, scoring six goals and notching three assists.

A quick forward with good feet and an eye for goal, Bell is certainly one that is likely to be highly valued on FM24, meaning you can either build a club around him or cash in on him instead.

Tommy Conway

Like Bell, Conway had his real breakthrough year in the 2022-23 season, having played just 11 times at first-team level before then.

The striker had an explosive start to the previous campaign, scoring in five of his first nine league outings, and after spending a significant period on the sidelines through injury Conway ended the year on 12 goals from 38 appearances.

Now a Scotland under-21 international, Conway is destined for the top if he continues his scoring form from last year, and you'd imagine he will be rated highly on FM too.

Jason Knight

A player that has always been highly rated on Football Manager, Knight has finally made the move away from Derby after four solid seasons for the Rams.

With County still stuck in League One, Knight was signed by the Robins over the summer for a £2 million fee and he is one of the players who will have to replace Scott in the engine room.

A highly versatile individual, Knight has plenty of international experience for a 22-year-old and he will surely only get better - both in the real world and on FM - which should make him a viable candidate to build a team around.