3 Brice Samba replacements Nottingham Forest should consider if 28-year-old seals summer exit

Nottingham Forest will be determined to consolidate a place in the Premier League next season after securing promotion to this division last month.

The Reds will unquestionably need to strengthen their squad this summer as they will no longer be able to call upon the services of the likes of Keinan Davis, Philip Zinckernagel and Djed Spence who have all recently returned to their parent-clubs.

One of the existing members of Forest’s squad who is currently facing an uncertain future is Brice Samba.

According to a report from The Athletic, Samba has rejected a new deal at the club and will be aiming to move on to pastures new this summer.

If the 28-year-old does seal an exit from the City Ground, Forest will need to draft in a new goalkeeper before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three players that the Reds should consider lining up as a potential replacement for Samba…

Nick Pope

As per a recent report from The Sun, Forest are believed to be interested in making a move for Nick Pope this summer.

However, with Burnley looking to secure a £40m fee for the shot-stopper, the Reds may need to try to convince the Lancashire-based outfit to lower their asking price.

Pope could turn out to be an upgrade on Samba as he has made 141 appearances in the Premier League during his career and managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.81 at this level last season.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Another player who could potentially fill the void left by Samba is Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher helped the Reds win the League Cup earlier this year by making four appearances in this competition whilst he also featured for his side in the FA Cup and the Premier League.

Currently behind Alisson Becker in the pecking order at Anfield, the Republic of Ireland international is set to have talks with Liverpool over his future this summer.

If the Reds are willing to part ways with Kelleher, Forest ought to consider making a move for him as he could go on to thrive under the guidance of Steve Cooper.

Dean Henderson

Despite being heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks, Dean Henderson is not set to join the Premier League outfit this summer.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies will not be making an attempt to sign the Manchester United man in the upcoming window.

If Henderson wants to leave Old Trafford this summer in order to have a better chance of playing regular first-team football, it could be argued that Forest could be the perfect fit for the England international.

Having participated in 49 Premier League games during his career, the 25-year-old will fancy his chances of hitting the ground running at the City Ground if he is drafted in as a replacement for Samba.