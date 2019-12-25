3 Brentford wonderkids that you feel can breakthrough in 2020

Brentford are currently on course for a play-off place after a very good first-half of the season.

They have gelled excellently and Thomas Frank has put together a side that seems very capable of fighting for one of the biggest prizes in football, a place in the Premier League.

Brentford don’t just have talent in their first-team squad, they also have some exciting players who are currently plying their trade for the youth sides and looking to get into the senior squad.

Here are THREE wonderkids that could breakthrough at Brentford in 2020…

Dominic Thompson

Thompson is a left-back who is set to have a very bright future having spent much of his youth days playing for Arsenal’s younger sides. He has made two appearances for the first-team, and as he is just 19-years-old, he is set to have a big year during the next 12 months.

He has to keep his head down and work hard, as it will be very difficult to displace Rico Henry from the starting XI. With a lot of passion, and some good ability, there’s no reason why he can’t come into the match day squad more often over the next year.

Jan Zamburek

The Czech Republic central-midfielder is another who has been brought in through Brentford’s extensive scouting and has looked promising in the appearances that he’s made for the first-team.

At just 18-years-old, he’s only going to get better and Bees supporters can be optimistic with the player as they look to find some more talent coming up into the first-team. He’s not near to becoming first choice just yet, but he has been competent when called upon and has the confidence to want to play the ball despite such a young age.

Jonny Mitchell

At just 18-years-old, Mitchell has a big career ahead of him, and made the decision to move to Brentford from Falkirk in 2018. He’s risen through the ranks and has been fantastic throughout his youth career, as he featured in the Under-17 European Championships for Scotland.

He’s currently playing for the Brentford B team, and there’s a lot of potential that he could provide the current squad something a bit different in the future. As much as he’s a very good passer, he’s also a battler and someone that isn’t afraid to get stuck in.