3 Brentford players who have far exceeded expectations this season

This campaign was turning into one of Brentford’s best ever before it was suspended, so they will certainly be among the sides keen to see it finished properly.

The Bees sat in fourth place with nine games left to play and although ten points separated them from second-placed West Brom they would have still fancied their chances in the play-offs.

But for now, we take a look at THREE players in the squad who have exceeded expectations this season…

Bryan Mbeumo

The Frenchman signed during the summer window, looking to be a smart investment for the future, but now he is an integral member of the Bees’ attack.

With Sergi Canos sidelined with a long-term injury, Mbeumo was handed the chance to impress at an earlier stage than he was perhaps expecting and he grabbed it with both hands.

Nine games remain in the season but his tally of 14 goals and seven assists will already be far higher than many will have expected at the beginning of the campaign.

Josh Dasilva

The midfielder moved from Arsenal during the summer and clearly came on board with a real point to prove.

He has been a crucial, and often overlooked, presence in the middle of the park for Thomas Frank’s side, linking up defence and attack during those trademark Brentford counter attacks.

With eight goals and three assists to his name, he will have surpassed his own expectations let alone those of the fans. At 21, the question now will be how good he can be?

Christian Norgaard

Another overlooked midfielder, some Brentford fans perhaps did not realise how much they had been missing a player like Norgaard until they had him.

Less glamourous than the numerous attacking talents present in the Brentford squad but there is no question those players would not have had the chance to flex their attacking muscles without the Dane’s tireless work in midfield.

He is constantly breaking up opposition attacks as well as protecting his backline and his value to the club has risen immeasurably since the start of the season.