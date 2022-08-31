3 Brandon Thomas-Asante alternatives Birmingham City should consider as West Brom join race

Birmingham City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Salford City striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, as per a Twitter update from journalist Alex Howell.

However, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has since revealed that the 23-year-old is set to have a medical at West Brom.

The athletic forward has netted five times during the opening seven games thus far for the Ammies, chipping in with two assists in that time.

Here, we take a look at three Thomas-Asante alternatives Birmingham should set their sights on should West Brom proceed to win this particular race…

Jack Marriott

Forming an excellent partnership with Jonson Clarke-Harris already, Jack Marriott has the potential to tear League One up this season.

A player of Championship quality, Birmingham could look to offer him an immediate Championship return.

Marriott is a forward who looks to run in behind, with his electric pace and intelligent movement typically too much for defences to handle.

Still just 27 years of age, Marriott would be a shrewd addition at St Andrew’s.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Birmingham City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 David Davis? Crewe FGR Mansfield Shrewsbury

Tom Cannon

Everton starlet Tom Cannon has caught the attentions of a number of EFL clubs already this summer, most notably Derby County and Millwall have been credited in his pursuit.

Another quick and clever forward, Cannon has bags of potential and has the desired attributes to warrant a Championship move this summer.

Netting five times in four appearances thus far for the Premier League club’s U23s, Cannon is a player that more and more clubs are being alerted to.

Ayoub Assal

If continuing to scan the League Two market, Ayoub Assal is one player who has the potential to thrive at Championship level, whilst he also represents an investment opportunity.

A versatile forward, Assal can operate on both wings, as a number nine or slightly behind in a number 10 role.

Possessing bundles of creativity and positivity when carrying the ball, Assal would be an excellent addition at St Andrew’s this summer.