Bolton Wanderers will be hoping they can bounce back from the play-off semi-final defeat to Barnsley and compete near the top of League One once again next season.

Ian Evatt led his side to the play-offs after an impressive campaign that saw them finish 5th in the third tier.

This is whilst playing an attractive, progressive style of play that saw the team praised for their approach to games throughout the season.

Plans for next term will have already begun as Evatt plots for another promotion next season in a league that could be wide open.

Potential Bolton summer exits

The summer window could bring player exits as well as new arrivals, though. With that in mind, we've discussed three Bolton players that could be seeking the exit door this summer, either temporarily or permanently.

Josh Sheehan - Permanent

At 28, Sheehan is very much in his prime but has struggled for regular game time this season.

The former Newport County midfielder made just 14 starts in League One last season, as well as 12 appearances from the bench, and will be hoping that he can find regular first team football if Evatt can't promise him a regular place next season.

Mix that with the midfielder being out of contract, it's likely that Sheehan could depart for pastures new this summer.

With Bolton yet to release their retained list for next season, Sheehan's future is still up in the air.

Declan John - Permanent

Another player that struggled for game time was Declan John.

The 27-year-old started just 14 games in League One last season and could be swayed by a move away from Evatt's side as he looks to secure regular first team football.

The former Cardiff City youngster arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium in 2020 and was a regular in their return to third tier football. He has however fallen down the pecking order this season, with Jack Iredale edging ahead of him at wing-back.

This could therefore prompt John to seek first team football elsewhere next season with Evatt looking to push for promotion once again.

Dion Charles - Permanent

Charles has been exceptional this season, being Bolton's main source of goals, putting the ball in the back of the net 17 times in League One last season.

With his stock high after his move from Accrington Stanley last season, the 27-year-old could look for a move away this summer.

He's shown he's capable of stepping up to a side with increased expectations and with some big-spending sides like Ipswich looking to add to their squads in the Championship, Charles could be looking for a move.