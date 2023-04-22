Bolton Wanderers will be looking to maintain their play-off push as they host Shrewsbury Town this afternoon.

The Trotters have had a strong season so far, with the Papa John’s Trophy already in the bag and the possibility of a top-six finish looming.

Bolton have four games remaining of the regular League One season, one more than their play-off rivals. Today’s game against Shrewsbury is their first of three consecutive home games this week before their away trip to Bristol Rovers on the final day of the season.

Ian Evatt’s side are currently in sixth place before today’s game, level on points with Derby County and a point behind Peterborough United.

As the focus will be on cementing their place in the League One play-offs in these remaining games, come the end of the season, the focus will swiftly turn to summer targets.

It is likely going to be a busy summer for Bolton, no matter what division they are playing in, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Here we have picked three players that have an uncertain future at Bolton heading into the summer…

Which three Bolton players face an uncertain future at the club?

Kieran Lee

Midfielder Kieran Lee is one Bolton player who is coming to the end of his contract at the club.

The 34-year-old joined the Trotters back in 2020, and in his three seasons at the club, the midfielder has been a regular fixture in the first team set-up.

In all three seasons, he has appeared over 20 times in the league, with this season being his best to date, appearing 29 times so far.

Lee has been an important member of Evatt’s team this season, playing in a role that he isn’t used to but has adapted really well to.

His age and injury issues have meant there have been times when he has been missing, but overall he has been a consistent presence in the first team.

However, the 34-year-old is facing an uncertain summer, as there’s been no talk about an extension to the deal, and there may be no update on that front until it is made clear what league Bolton are in next season.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Bodvarsson is another player at the club is coming to the end of his deal, with it set to expire this summer.

The 30-year-old unfortunately had his season cut short in January as the striker suffered an ankle injury that required surgery.

Before this, the Icelandic found himself in and out of the starting XI throughout the season, with the majority of his 21 appearances coming from the bench.

Bodvarsson has struggled to make a real impact since signing for Bolton, grabbing only three goals before his injury.

However, with his contract expiring this summer, Bolton adding strikers in the January transfer window, and Bodvarsson missing the second half of the season, it is unclear if he will be offered a new deal to remain at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Elias Kachunga

As with the other two Bolton players, Elias Kachunga is entering the final months of his contract at the club.

The German joined the club last season after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, and since joining the Trotters, he’s made 86 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering nine assists.

The 30-year-old has appeared in all but seven league games so far this season; however, like Bodvarsson, Kachunga has been in and out of the Bolton starting XI this season, with him only starting 13 of the 35 appearances.

With the arrivals of Cameron Jerome, Shola Shoretire, and Victor Adeboyejo in the January transfer window, Kachunga has fallen down the pecking order.

Therefore, with his contract expiring, it is unclear what the future holds for Kachunga at Bolton beyond this campaign.