Bolton Wanderers are not standing still in League One as they prepare for the 2023/24 season.

Despite the window only being open for a matter of weeks, Bolton have been very busy in the transfer market.

The club moved some players on at the end of last season and replaced them in the hope that they could go one step further than last season.

As well as looking to bring players through the door, Ian Evatt will hope some of the current crop of players can stand up and be counted in the new season.

3 Bolton Wanderers players to watch out for in the 2023/24 season

Here, we have picked three players from Bolton to watch out for in the new season…

Nathan Baxter

Bolton had big shoes to fill this summer in the goalkeeping department as they lost the services of James Trafford.

However, the club didn’t wait too long to bring in his replacement, signing Nathan Baxter from Chelsea on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old is a product of Chelsea’s academy but has bounced from club to club with one loan after the other since he came through the club’s ranks.

However, he has now finally made a permanent switch away from Chelsea, and Baxter will hope that helps when it comes to performances.

Baxter has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hull City, where he played 28 times for the club in the Championship.

So, Bolton have done well to get the player through the door, considering they are a League One team. The 24-year-old showed glimpses at Hull that he is a very good goalkeeper, and in League One with this Bolton team, you may expect him to thrive.

Baxter has enormous potential and could easily become one of the best goalkeepers in the league. He will no doubt take on the same responsibility that Trafford had last season.

How important is Eoin Toal for Bolton?

The Trotters signed Eoin Toal from Irish side Derry City last summer, and in his first season in the EFL, Toal performed remarkably well.

The 24-year-old missed a large chunk of the opening months of the season due to injury, but once up to full fitness, he was crucial to Bolton reaching the play-offs.

From December to the end of the season, Toal played all but six games in the league, and when he played, he started and finished every game.

So, with a pre-season behind him and a season in League One behind him, Toal will be coming into the new season a much better and more well-rounded player.

Bolton were very strong at the back last season, and you would expect the same again this season with Toal in the heart of the defence.

The 24-year-old will have impressed many last season, and with another strong campaign, he could be being looked at by teams above.

George Thomason

Thomason is a player who has been at Bolton since 2020, and in his three seasons at the club, he has had an important role to play in the club’s success.

Thomason is only 22 years old but has made 71 appearances for the Trotters so far, with 33 coming in League One in the last couple of seasons.

He is a player that doesn’t always start for the Lancashire club but is trusted when asked upon and at times has played important roles in the starting XI.

The 22-year-old is very much part of the first team picture, and with his reputation growing and his performances getting better, he could be one to watch out for in this new season as Bolton look to push for promotion.

The Trotters have good options in the midfield area, but Thomason will know he is good enough to be a regular, and the 2023/24 season could see that happen.