3 Blackburn Rovers transfers in or out that could happen next month

The January transfer window looks set to be a vital one for Blackburn Rovers.

With Tony Mowbray’s side sitting fourth in the Championship table, Rovers will be hoping for a successful month in the market, to help maintain their play-off push.

But with plenty of the club’s players no doubt attracting plenty of attention given their recent success, that may not be entirely easy for Rovers to do.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three Blackburn transfers we could see happen next month, going either in, or out, of Ewood Park.

Out: Ben Brereton Diaz

One Blackburn player whose future looks set to be the subject of much speculation over the course of January, is Ben Brereton Diaz.

With the Chilean international having scored 20 goals in 32 games in all competitions for club and country since the summer, the attacker is not surprisingly being linked with a number of other sides.

Premier League duo Brighton and Leeds United, as well as La Liga side Sevilla, have all been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old in recent weeks.

But with Blackburn holding the option to extend the striker’s contract until the summer of 2023, meaning they are reportedly set to demand at least £25million for his services, it may not be easy for those sides to secure a deal next month.

In: Josh Maja

Even if Blackburn do retain the services of Brereton Diaz beyond January, a new striker could still be on the agenda for the club next month.

Having failed to replace last season’s top scorer Adam Armstrong in the summer, and with Leeds loanee Ian Poveda set to miss most if not all of the rest of the season through injury, attack is still an area they need to strengthen in.

Bordeaux’s Josh Maja was reportedly the club’s first-choice target for that in the summer, only for a deadline day move to fall through due to injury, with the 22-year-old still waiting for his first appearance of the season.

But with the striker now closing in on a return to full fitness, and seemingly out of favour at Bordeaux, it could be worth keeping an eye on whether or not Rovers do reignite their interest in Maja next month.

In: John Souttar

There is the possibility of change in attack as well as defence for Blackburn in the January transfer window.

Captain Darragh Lenihan is one of those out of contract at the end of this season, meaning January is the club’s last chance to receive a fee for him, something Mowbray has previously suggested the club could look to do.

Should that happen, Rovers would obviously need a replacement at centre back, and it has been reported that Hearts’ John Souttar is the club’s top target if they find themselves needing to replace Lenihan next month.

The Hearts captain is himself out of contract at Tynecastle in the summer, meaning he could be available for an affordable for Rovers, and making this one to look out for, should Mowbray find himself short on central defensive options.