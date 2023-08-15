With two matches played in the 2023-24 Championship season, Blackburn Rovers fans will not have too much to complain about when it comes to their performances.

Rovers got the better of West Brom on the opening weekend of the campaign at Ewood Park and then on Saturday, they overturned a two-goal deficit away at Rotherham United to draw 2-2 and take a point back across the Pennines.

The summer has been turbulent to say the very least for Rovers, who made three signings early doors before things went quiet, with a change in the budget from owners the Venkys leaving head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson in a state of limbo.

The Dane is carrying on for now but the sales of Ash Phillips and Thomas Kaminski to Tottenham and Luton Town respectively has at least given Tomasson some funds, with Sweden international stopper Leopold Wahlstedt arriving to replace Kaminski.

More funds were expected from a sell-on clause for David Raya, but his move to Arsenal being a loan has scuppered those plans and it remains to be seen what is done between now and the end of the transfer window when it comes to incomings.

Let's take a look at THREE situations in the transfer window that desperately need sorting before the 11pm deadline on September 1 for Rovers...

A new striker needed?

The most obvious problem for Rovers to solve is their striker situation.

Replacing the goals of Ben Brereton Diaz - who primarily played on the left of a front three - was always going to be difficult, but Arnor Sigurdsson was injured in pre-season and Niall Ennis was unfit for most of it, so it's not been helpful to Tomasson at all.

Sam Gallagher has never been very prolific for Rovers in the years he has been there and whilst Harry Leonard looks promising, Rovers cannot rely on a teenager in his first season with the squad.

Rovers were in the race for Everton's Tom Cannon but they won't be landing him, but Tomasson does need a new central striker to be added to his squad, whether that is permanently or a Premier League loanee.

Extra depth on the right flank?

Jerurun Rak-Sakyi is set to leave Charlton after his loan at the end of the season.

With Ryan Hedges not being fully fit at the start of the season, Dilan Markanday has been given a chance to stake a claim following a nightmare first 18 months at Rovers.

The ex-Tottenham winger took his chance with a goal against West Brom, but Blackburn are clearly looking for extra bodies in that position as Jesurun Rak-Sakyi of Crystal Palace is believed to be a target, according to Alan Nixon.

Rovers face stiff competition for his services from other Championship clubs and they may not land him, but they need to be on the hunt for other targets too as it is an area that needs more competition.

Whether to sign Danny Batth or not?

For at least a month now, Rovers have been eyeing up a move for Sunderland defender Danny Batth as the Black Cats look to reduce the age of their squad even further and Tomasson looks to add some experienced competition for Hayden Carter, Dom Hyam and Scott Wharton.

Batth, if signed, would fill the veteran role that Daniel Ayala had before his departure, but it's somewhat of a surprise that Tony Mowbray is happy to let him depart as he won the club's Player of the Year award for 2022-23.

Tomasson wants Batth but according to Alan Nixon, the Venkys have reservations over Batth's age as he's 32 - there is also interest from QPR so if the Dane is going to get his wish, Rovers will have to move very quickly to land his services.