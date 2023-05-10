Blackburn Rovers suffered disappointment on the final day of the season as they missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Rovers staged an excellent comeback in the 4-3 victory against Millwall at The Den on Monday, recovering from 3-1 down at half time to win the game.

Duncan Watmore gave the hosts an early lead before Adam Wharton's superb equaliser for the hosts in the 22nd minute. Watmore's second of the game and Oliver Burke's strike looked to have put the Lions in a commanding position at the break, but Rovers responded with Joe Rankin-Costello and Ben Brereton-Diaz's double turning the game around to seal all three points.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's side missed out on the top six despite their comeback, with Sunderland claiming the final play-off spot.

The 46-year-old now faces a rebuild of his squad, with loanees Tyler Morton, Sorba Thomas and Clinton Mola set to return to their parent clubs, while star striker Brereton-Diaz has confirmed he will depart this summer.

We looked at some of the others who may have played their last game for the club...

Which Blackburn Rovers players may not play for the club again?

Daniel Ayala

Defender Ayala is out of contract at Ewood Park this summer.

The 32-year-old joined the club from Middlesbrough in September 2020 and he has made 27 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

However, injuries have disrupted Ayala's career in recent years and he missed much of the run in this campaign, making just three appearances since mid-January.

Ayala has proven himself to be a solid and reliable defender at Championship level when fit, but with Tomasson revealing conversations over the Spaniard's future will take place over the coming weeks, it seems uncertain whether he will be offered an extension.

Tayo Edun

Edun's contract does not expire until next summer, but it seems likely he will be on the move.

The 24-year-old arrived at the club from Lincoln City last summer, but he has fallen out of favour under Tomasson, making just one league appearance since September and frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Edun was the subject of transfer interest in January and Football Insider claimed that League One side Charlton Athletic were set to win the race for his signature ahead of Sheffield Wednesday, Lincoln and Milton Keynes Dons, but a move never materialised.

He is unlikely to be able to displace Harry Pickering as the club's first-choice left-back, so there is a strong chance he will depart this summer.

Adam Wharton

Midfielder Wharton is one player that Rovers will be desperate to retain.

The 18-year-old came through the club's academy and has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season, scoring three goals and registering four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Wharton has displayed plenty of potential and his performances have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly among the Premier League clubs monitoring him ahead of the transfer window.

Rovers are said to be keen to keep hold of Wharton and they will be hoping his goal against Millwall is not his last for the club.