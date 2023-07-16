Blackburn Rovers have been in and around the play-off race in the Championship for the last two years, but they remain a second tier club after faltering in the final few months of both seasons.

It happened under Tony Mowbray's management in the 2021-22 season and the same thing happened again with Jon Dahl Tomasson in 2022-23 - Rovers were in the top six until the final four matches of the campaign with an eight match winless run proving to be crucial.

Rovers are undergoing somewhat of a change this summer with key figures from the past few years including Bradley Dack, Ben Brereton Diaz and Daniel Ayala all departing for absolutely nothing, but new additions have already arrived with the European market being scoured.

There are a current crop of players though at Rovers who will be looking to prove something to Tomasson this summer in pre-season though in a bid to be part of his plans for the upcoming season - let's look at THREE players who need to prove it more than most.

Scott Wharton

Wharton had to battle back from adversity when in December 2020 he ruptured his achilles, putting him on the sidelines for nearly a year, but he returned to be a big part of Tony Mowbray's squad in 2021-22.

It hasn't been so good under Jon Dahl Tomasson though, with Wharton spending some games on the bench in the first half of last season and then from mid-February onwards he barely got a game as Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam were the chosen partnership at the back.

It's likely that Carter and Hyam will continue to play together at the start of this coming season, but Wharton could give Tomasson something to think about with strong performances in pre-season

Dilan Markanday

When arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022, Markanday had lit up the under-21's Premier League and in turn than led to Rovers bringing him into their side.

An immediate hamstring injury though on his league debut scuppered his first half-season at Ewood Park and he was rarely utilised last season by Tomasson, leading to a mid-season loan move to Aberdeen.

Markanday wasn't given a chance though in the Scottish Premiership with the Dons, playing just three times and spending the rest of his time at Pittodrie on the bench.

The 21-year-old has pace to burn though if kept fit and should he impress in friendlies and keep himself in good condition then we could see a re-energised and re-focused player for Blackburn to utilise.

Jack Vale

With new arrival Niall Ennis carrying an injury, Vale will surely be given the chance to impress before a decision is made on his future.

The Welsh striker played 22 times for Rovers last season and scored twice, but he is still yet to find the back of the net at Championship level.

The 22-year-old needs to hit the ground running in pre-season as if he doesn't then he could be loaned out to a League One side in order for regular minutes and to find a regular source of goals - he could give his Danish boss something to think about though should he put in some solid performances.