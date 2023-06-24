Blackburn Rovers will be hoping a strong summer transfer window will put them in a good position heading into the new Championship season.

The Lancashire club made a surprise push for the play-offs in the 2022/23 season, and Jon Dahl Tomasson will be looking for the same again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Rovers have already announced that a few key first-team players are leaving the club this summer, but could there yet be more on the cards.

Which 3 Blackburn Rovers players careers are at a real crossroads?

Here, we have looked at three Blackburn players who are at a real crossroads in their career…

Thomas Kaminski

The 30-year-old Blackburn keeper has just finished his third season at Ewood Park after joining the club from KAA Gent in 2020.

Since joining the Lancashire club, Kaminski has been a regular between the sticks, but last season, after appearing in 28 league games, he lost his place to Aynsley Pears.

The 25-year-old started the final 18 games of the Championship season, which meant Kaminski had to watch from the sidelines.

It now appears the goalkeeper could bring his time at Blackburn to an end this summer.

Luton Town are reportedly keen on signing the goalkeeper this summer as they prepare for life in England’s top flight.

However, it is understood that Kaminski’s preference would be to move back to Belgium if an offer were to arrive.

That being said, Kaminski has a decision to make as his future at Blackburn doesn’t look ideal, while there is potential interest from the Premier League.

Will Tayo Edun leave Blackburn Rovers this summer?

Edun has been at Ewood Park since the summer of 2021, but his two years at the club haven’t been the best for the defender.

The defender joined the club with a lot of potential and excitement around his signing, but since moving to Ewood Park, the 25-year-old has really struggled to establish himself in the first team.

The left-back has featured just 34 times for Blackburn, and eight came last season. He only managed one start in the 2022/23 season, and with him way down the pecking order, he is surely going to be keen on a permanent move away from the club.

Charlton Athletic have been a side previously mentioned with an interest in the defender, but it remains to be seen if that interest remains.

So, with the left-back’s contract expiring next summer, could this be the time Edun decides to leave Ewood Park and get his career up and running once again.

Dilan Markanday

Big things were expected when Blackburn announced they’d signed Dilan Markanday from Tottenham Hotspur in January of last year.

Since moving to the Lancashire club, the winger hasn’t really had a fair chance of game time.

In his 18 months at the club, he has appeared just eight times for the first team, with only one of them coming in the 2022/23 season, a 34-minute cameo against Rotherham United.

The 21-year-old joined Aberdeen in the January transfer window, but it wasn’t a loan spell that you could deem successful. The winger only played three times for the Scottish club, and all of them were substitute appearances.

As Markanday returns to Blackburn, he faces an important summer. With players leaving Blackburn, this could be the ideal chance for him to be given a chance in the first team set-up.

If not, it could be another loan move for the winger, or Markanday may want a permanent switch as he aims to play regular first-team football at a high level.