3 Blackburn Rovers players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

The summer transfer window certainly looks set to see a number of outgoings at Blackburn Rovers.

As things stand, five senior players are set to see their contracts at Ewood Park expire in the summer, when five more will also see their loans come to an end.

Meanwhile, there is also likely to be some significant interest in Ben Brereton-Diaz, following his excellent season that has seen him find the net 21 times for the Ewood Park club.

But despite that, there could still be more departures of a temporary kind in the summer, as Rovers look to secure some more regular senior football for their young prospects, and fringe players.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three players who Blackburn could loan out once the summer transfer window opens.

James Brown

Providing Rovers are able to bring in a replacement for the out of contract Ryan Nyambe, a loan move could be rather useful for Brown.

Having joined the club on a free transfer in January following his departure from Drogheda in the Irish top-flight, the 23-year-old has yet to make his first-team debut for Rovers, though he has featured in the matchday squad on several occasions.

As a result, a temporary spell away to allow Brown to build up some match sharpness, and give Rovers the chance to assess his potential in English football, could work well for all concerned, especially given the right-back has already been handed a contract that secures his long term future at Blackburn.

Adam Wharton

Wharton’s name will be a familiar one for Rovers fans, given his older brother Scott has established himself in the centre of defence at Ewood Park in the past couple of years.

The younger Wharton, is already establishing himself in Rovers’ Under 23s side at the age of just 17, and was handed a place on the bench for the FA Cup tie with Wigan earlier this season, while also earning a professional contract with the club.

As a result, it may soon be time for the midfielder to test himself at first-team level, and given his older brother went through several loan spells before establishing himself in the senior side at Blackburn, that could be a route worth exploring here as well.

Joe Hilton

One player who is currently playing away from Blackburn on loan, and who may benefit from another temporary spell away next season is goalkeeper Joe Hilton, who has impressed for Scottish Championship side Hamilton this season.

With first choice shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski and back-up ‘keeper Aynsley Pears both contracted to Rovers beyond the end of next season, Hilton will likely find it hard to get too many opportunities at Ewood Park during the 2022/23 campaign.

As a result, with his contract at Blackburn coming to an end in the summer of 2023, a loan move away next season could be beneficial for Hilton’s future, giving him the game time he needs to impress enough to secure a new deal beyond the coming campaign, either with Blackburn or another club.