It has certainly been something of a mixed start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

With two wins, two defeats and a draw from their opening five league games, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side currently 13th in the second-tier standings, with seven points to their name.

As a result, having just missed out on a place in the play-offs last season on goal difference come the final day of the campaign, it remains to be seen if the Ewood Park club can match, or even better those efforts this time around.

Given the quality and influence some of the players they lost during the summer transfer window, there will be fresh pressure on certain individuals who still make up he first-team squad, to step up and deliver in their place.

However, when it comes to particular players they may have to look to for that sort of impact, there will be some members of the Blackburn fanbase, who will be more confident in those players being able to do just that, than others, with a number of individuals being held in higher regard by some supporters than others.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three Blackburn Rovers players who often seem to split opinions among the club's fans, right here.

Sam Gallagher

There can be no denying that Sam Gallagher does seem to hold some importance to Blackburn right now, given the club's win percentage was much higher in games he started last season, than games he did not.

Indeed, the striker's work rate is also something that is appreciated among many Blackburn fans, but there is also a sense that for someone playing in his position, he simply does not score enough, with the striker failing to get into double figures for league goals in each of his last four seasons with the club.

That has generated some considerable frustration among Rovers fans given the club's clear need for a goalscorer, and so with his contract expiring at the end of this season, it will be interesting to see how things play out with regards to his future at Ewood Park.

Aynsley Pears

The fact that Pears kept his place in the Blackburn starting XI even after previous first choice Thomas Kaminski has returned from injury last season, is something that arguably contributed to the latter's move to Luton Town over the summer.

Some of a Rovers persuasion feel that was the right approach for the club to take, with Pears showing his shot-stopping ability on a number of occasions, and his distribution undoubtedly being stronger than Kaminski's.

However, he does not appear to have the same level of command of his area that the Belgian does, which has contributed to some costly errors both last season and this one - not least last time out at Plymouth - and has some fans hoping that Kaminski's replacement, Leopold Wahlstedt, will soon be given his chance to impress in the Championship.

Harry Pickering

Pickering has been Blackburn's first choice left-back ever since he arrived at the club back in the summer of 2021, and with the club not signing another option in that position despite selling Tayo Edun to Charlton this summer, that looks unlikely to change anytime soon.

Some Rovers fans will be pleased with that, seeing Pickering as a reliable presence in that position, with his attacking abilities something that Tomasson does seem to want to get out of his full-backs.

However, there are others who will be concerned by this, given he does not have the most significant physical presence as a defender, which combined with his willingness to get forward, can sometimes leave Blackburn open to attacks down his flanks, meaning a number of Rovers fans, would no doubt have liked to seen competition for Pickering at the very least, brought in while the window was still open.