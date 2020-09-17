3 Blackburn Rovers players we can see leaving Ewood Park by Friday October 16th

Blackburn Rovers play host to Wycombe Wanderers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as Ewood Park gets its first taste of league football in the 2020/21 season.

Rovers lost on the opening day in an entertaining clash with Bournemouth that finished 3-2 to the Cherries and now Tony Mowbray will want to see his side beat the Chairboys who have just come up from League One.

Away from that, though, transfer dealings still remain on the table with about a month left in the window and there could well be some exits from the club in the coming weeks.

Here, then, we’re looking at three potential movers from the club…

Derrick Williams

Williams is a dependable player at the back for Rovers and has started this season in the side but there still remains question marks over his future.

There’s a feeling that he may well be open to a move to the MLS for example and we have seen links suggest he could move on in the market.

Daniel Ayala has arrived, too, so that could be an interesting dynamic here. Perhaps, then, it’d be no surprise to see it go either way.

Tyler Magloire

We’ve seen a little bit of Magloire in pre-season for Rovers but other players have had the nod ahead of him in competitive games so far and another loan deal, one that isn’t hampered by injury, could well be best for him this window.

Tony Mowbray has hinted that Scott Wharton now has a part to play in the Rovers set-up and, again, with Ayala arriving it could make sense for Magloire to get a loan.

Hayden Carter

Carter finds himself in a similar position to Magloire in all truth.

Blackburn have some good young players coming through at the moment and in defence that appears to be the case particularly.

Again, though, Wharton looks the readiest to play in the Championship now of the young defenders at the club and that could mean loan deals are needed for the other youngsters.

Tony Mowbray has some decisions to make in his defensive third, let’s see what he decides.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Blackburn Rovers academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Which club does Jason Lowe play for now? Port Vale Blackpool Bolton Wanderers Salford City