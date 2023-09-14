Highlights Blackburn Rovers, a storied club, is a perfect team to bring back to the glory days on FM24.

Build your save around young players like Andrew Moran and Adam Wharton, who have potential and impressive stats.

Sam Gallagher brings experience and versatility as a goal and assist threat, valuable in any squad.

This trio could be essential to your Blackburn Rovers save on Football Manager 24

FM24 will drop on 6th November 2023. The new game will be available on various platforms like PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, a Touch version on Nintendo Switch, and on your phone or tablet device.

Blackburn are a storied club to say the least. They have won a Premier League title, but they were also the first club to win that title to be relegated from the top-flight.

What better way to get started with FM 24 than to bring the once dynastic team back to its glory days?

Bringing through young players and being able to spot hidden gems are two of the most fun things about all the Football Manager games. Rovers have an average age in their squad of just 22.9. Using them in your first save will also bring you the enjoyment of getting to develop their best young players.

They also lost the likes of Ben Brereton Diaz, Bradley Dack and Ashley Phillips this summer. But they were able to bring in some interesting players, as you can see from the list below.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Leopold Wahlstedt Odd Permanent Sondre Tronstad Vitesse Permanent Niall Ennis Plymouth Argyle Permanent Semir Telalovic Borussia Monchengladbach Permanent Arnor Sigurdsson CSKA Moscow Loan James Hill AFC Bournemouth Loan Andy Moran Brighton Loan

So they're a young team with a history of top-flight success. It sounds like a perfect situation for all you FM players, and here are the THREE Blackburn Rovers players that you should build your FM24 save around.

Andrew Moran

A young Brighton midfielder. That's all you need to say and the ears of FM players will prick up. The Seagulls are basically doing what most people on Football Manager try and do; develop young players and find hidden gems to replace them.

So someone like Moran, who has come through that system, is a perfect person to start with.

The Irishman is a threat in front of goal, as well as creating opportunities for others.

Adam Wharton

The youthful theme continues, as you'd expect with this Rovers squad. Wharton made his first team debut at just 18-years-old, and he has got better and better ever since.

The box-to-box midfielder, who can also play in a slightly deeper role, has barely had a bad game since making the move up to the first team. He's confident on the ball and had a conversion rate of 22% last season.

He ended up staying at Ewood Park to continue his development. But there were a host of Premier League teams that were interested. One of them being another FM darling in Brentford.

Wolves, reportedly, submitted a £12 million offer for Wharton. But he remained with Rovers and looks set to continue to grow as a player.

Sam Gallagher

For all that, having a youthful, exuberant team is fun, in Football Manager, you do need some experience sometimes. Gallagher has plenty of it.

The forward has been plying his trade in the Championship for the last seven years. He's a versatile player who is able to play through the middle, or off the right-hand side.

Much like Moran, he is a goal and assist threat. That level of versatility and experience is always handy to have in a squad.