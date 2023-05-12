Blackburn Rovers' hopes of reaching the play-offs ended earlier this week as they were forced to settle for a seventh-place finish in the Championship standings.

Despite producing a remarkable comeback to secure a 4-3 win over Millwall at The Den, Blackburn missed out on a top-six finish to Sunderland, who beat Preston North End 3-0 at Deepdale, on goal difference.

While Rovers will be disappointed by the fact that they will not earn the chance to secure promotion to the Premier League this month, they have clearly made progress under the guidance of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Tomasson's task over the course of the summer will be to strengthen Blackburn's squad as he aims to take the club to new heights in the 2023/24 campaign.

Whereas some of the current members of Blackburn's squad excelled in the Championship during the most recent term, others failed to maintain their high standards.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three Rovers players who will surely be disappointed with the season they have just had.

Which Blackburn Rovers players will be disappointed about how their individual seasons panned out?

Tayo Edun

Tayo Edun would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of Blackburn's squad in the latest term following a change in management at Ewood Park.

However, Edun was only utilised on 13 occasions by Tomasson as he ultimately failed to make a lasting impression at Blackburn.

Despite being touted with a move away from Rovers in January, an exit did not materialise for the left-back.

Edun only made two appearances during the second half of the season due to the presence of Harry Pickering, who played 40 league games during the 2022/23 season.

John Buckley

John Buckley will surely be disappointed by the outcome of his season at Blackburn as he missed the closing stages of the term due to a knee injury that he sustained in the club's clash with Stoke City in March.

In the absence of Buckley, Blackburn only managed to win two of their last 10 league games,

When compared to his performances in the previous term, Buckley ended up averaging a lower WhoScored match rating (6.53 compared to 6.86) in the Championship and also produced a fewer number of goal contributions at this level (1, compared to 10).

Buckley will be hoping to get back to his best later this year once he makes a full recovery from his injury.

Will Bradley Dack be disappointed with the nature of his 2022/23 campaign?

Bradley Dack would have been determined to become an integral part of Tomasson's side in the 2022/23 season.

However, the attacking midfielder was instead deployed as a substitute in 14 of the 27 league games that he participated in.

While Dack did manage to produce five direct goal contributions earlier this year, his progress was halted by an untimely injury in February which ruled him out of action for seven games.

With the 29-year-old's current deal at Blackburn set to expire next month, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him as there is no guarantee that fresh terms will be agreed between the two parties.