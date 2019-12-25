3 Birmingham City wonderkids you feel could breakthrough in 2020

Birmingham City have endured a tough season so far and there are question marks starting to surround Pep Clotet’s future at the club.

Even though some of the criticism of the Spaniard is fair, there’s no doubt that he has done some good work for Blues since taking over and one of the major positives is how he has integrated the younger players.

The obvious success story under his guidance is Jude Bellingham, with the 16-year-old now a regular in the XI. However, it’s not just the midfielder, with Connal Trueman, Geraldo Bajrami and Odin Bailey all getting opportunities this season as well.

Blues have a very good academy and the fans have been frustrated as some youngsters have moved on in recent years to top-flight clubs.

But, if the players see other graduates getting an opportunity, it may convince them to stay and here we look at THREE wonderkids that could force their way into the first-team in the next year…

Caolan Boyd-Munce

The Northern Ireland U21 international was one of several younger players to be given a chance against Portsmouth in the League Cup this season and that shows he is progressing nicely.

A well-rounded midfielder, Boyd-Munce is aggressive in the way he plays and capable on the ball and the 19-year-old will want to push on over the coming months.

Miguel Fernandez

The Spaniard only joined Blues in the summer but he has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in the U23 side.

Boasting great technical ability, Fernandez can operate in various attacking positions but has excelled centrally behind a striker where he is a major creative threat.

He still has to adapt to English football completely but the signs are positive that he can make an impact in the years to come.

Adan George

The 17-year-old local lad is making a positive impression with the U23 side and his form has seen Premier League clubs monitor him in the past.

And, that’s understandable, as George is a quick, strong player who has intelligent movement and is calm in front of goal.

Of course, he still has areas to improve but the raw potential is clear to see and he could be the answer to Blues’ problems up top in the years to come.