3 Birmingham City transfers in or out, that look likely this January

Birmingham City have had a mixed season so far and a run of three successive defeats has left the side languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

Therefore, the January window is going to be crucial for Blues and it’s clear that Pep Clotet needs to bring in a few new faces to help the side moving forward.

As well as that, there are some experienced figures on the fringes that the club will look to move on, to ensure the Spaniard is left with a more balanced squad.

Here we look at THREE transfers we expect to see at St. Andrew’s in the New Year…

David Stockdale leaves

The goalkeeping position has been an issue at Blues for months now and when Clotet decided to drop Lee Camp he turned to Connal Trueman.

That was a clear message to Stockdale that he has no future at the club and a move now seems inevitable. Even though his contract is up in the summer, it seems as though all parties would benefit from a January exit.

Wes Foderingham arrives

Following on from that, a new number one must come in and Blues have been linked with a move for Rangers stopper Foderingham and it would be a smart bit of business.

Currently the second-choice for the Glasgow giants, the ex-Swindon keeper would be open to regular football and he would be an upgrade on what Blues have right now.

Kerim Mrabti moves on

This may be a surprise to some but the fact that Mrabti hasn’t been involved in the squad for the past seven games does not bode well for him moving forward.

Attacking reinforcements are sure to be brought in next month and that could push him further down the pecking order, so again, it seems like a transfer will suit all concerned.