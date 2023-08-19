Highlights Birmingham City need to strengthen their attacking options as their current forwards have not been prolific in recent years. Sam Cosgrove's potential departure needs to be addressed with the arrival of a reliable goal scorer.

The goalkeeper situation at Birmingham is uncertain as Luton Town has reportedly agreed on a fee for John Ruddy. Finding a suitable replacement for Ruddy will be a priority for Birmingham.

Young midfielder Jordan James has been a standout player for Birmingham and has attracted interest from various clubs. Birmingham must prioritise keeping hold of talented players like James in order to strengthen their squad.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Birmingham City in the Championship.

After picking up a point in a 1-1 draw at Swansea City on the opening day, the Blues registered their first win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at St Andrew's on Saturday, with Lukas Jutkiewicz's stoppage time penalty sealing all three points.

There is huge optimism around the club after Tom Wagner's takeover earlier this year, while NFL legend Tom Brady was in attendance for the win over the Whites after becoming minority owner and chairman of the advisory board.

Wagner has provided manager John Eustace with significant backing in the transfer market this summer, with Tyler Roberts, Kristian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan all arriving at the club.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for Eustace's side, but with just under three weeks of the window remaining, we looked at three transfer issues which still need addressing.

Which Birmingham City transfer situations need sorting by 11pm on September 1st?

Birmingham need attacking reinforcements

While Jutkiewicz, Roberts and Scott Hogan are all strong options in the forward areas, none have been particularly prolific in recent years.

Jutkiewicz and Hogan scored six and 10 goals respectively last season, while Roberts' best career return in a season is the five goals he scored for Walsall during a loan spell with the Saddlers in the 2017-18 campaign, so Eustace may need to bring in a more reliable source of goals if his side are to challenge for the play-offs.

Sam Cosgrove is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Derby County and Barnsley and while he is unlikely to have been part of Eustace's plans, he will need to be replaced.

The Blues could be closing in on their new striker, with The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath claiming the club have agreed a fee for Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba.

Kaba spent the second half of last season on loan with Cardiff City, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 17 appearances to help the Bluebirds retain their Championship status.

The 28-year-old has no shortage of suitors this summer, with six second tier clubs chasing his signature.

Watford had been thought to be leading the race, while West Bromwich Albion were reportedly keeping tabs, but it seems as though he is heading to St Andrew's and it is a deal Birmingham must ensure they get over the line.

What's the goalkeeper situation at Birmingham?

The Blues could be set for a blow as journalist Alan Nixon claims that newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town have agreed a fee for goalkeeper John Ruddy.

Despite the clubs reaching an agreement, the move will be delayed until Birmingham are able to sign a replacement for the 36-year-old.

The vastly-experienced Ruddy arrived at St Andrew's last summer after his departure from Wolverhampton Wanderers and he enjoyed an excellent first season at the club.

Ruddy kept 14 clean sheets in 43 appearances in all competitions last season and he was rewarded for his performances as he was voted Players' Player of the Year.

Replacing a goalkeeper of Ruddy's quality will be no easy task for Eustace, but finding a new number one will be a priority over the coming weeks if he is to depart for Kenilworth Road.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for the Blues that they will be able to keep hold of Ruddy after Football Insider reported that Luton are in advanced talks to sign Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul, which could end their pursuit of Ruddy.

Jordan James' Birmingham future

One of the main positives of Eustace's tenure so far has been his willingness to give young players a chance.

The likes of Alfie Chang, Josh Williams, Jordan James, Marcel Oakley, Brandon Khela, George Hall, Zach Jeacock and Romelle Donovan have all come through the Blues academy and are currently part of the first team squad.

Midfielder James made his debut for Birmingham against Bristol City in November 2021 and he established himself as a regular under Eustace last season, scoring one goal in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old represented England at youth level, but he switched allegiances to Wales and made his senior international debut for his country in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in March.

James' performances have not gone unnoticed and he has previously attracted interest from Bologna and Leicester City, while Everton and Serie A clubs are said to be keen this summer.

The Blues could demand a significant fee for a player of James' potential, but keeping hold of their prized assets will be crucial in the remainder of the window.