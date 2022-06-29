3 Birmingham City transfer dealings Bowyer should do between now and Luton on July 30th

Birmingham City had a poor season last year and ended up finishing 20th in the table.

Next season they will be keen to push on and climb further up the table otherwise they risk being pulled into a relegation fight.

As it stands, there is some uncertainty at the club with a possible takeover hanging over their heads.

However, Bowyer has a job to do and things are starting to take place in preparation for next season.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three transfer dealings the boss may want to get done between now and the end of July.

Przemyslaw Placheta

Birmingham have been linked with a move for Przemyslaw Placheta this summer as per a report from Polish outlet Meczyki.

The 24-year-old remains under contract at Norwich City but made just 12 appearances for the Canaries this season failing to get himself a solid place in the side.

Whilst he did suffer with injury, he doesn’t appear to be in the manager’s plans and therefore a move to Birmingham may do him good.

He is a versatile player and would be able to assist either on the right or left of the pitch as well as having pace on his side.

Therefore, this would be a solid signing for the Blues providing them with depth and one that Bowyer should be looking to get done.

Goalkeeper

Birmingham do have Neil Etheridge on the books for next in season but the 32-year-old missed out on some of last season after suffering with Covid then being unable to knock Matija Sarkic off the top spot.

Bowyer has been looking at some goalkeeping options to bring in and strengthen the position. Sarkic was unsurprisingly looked into but he looks likely to remain at parent club Wolves now.

Jack Butland has been another player attracting attention from the Blues as it looks likely he will be leaving Crystal Palace this summer.

As his former club, the Blues would be keen to get a deal done for him but with Middlesbrough also being credited with interest, they will face a potentially tough fight for this.

However, Bowyer will soon have to make the decision of whether he wants to carrying on pursuing potential goalkeepers ahead of the new season and whether this would be as a number one or a number two.

Striker

As it stands, the Blues are going into next season with Troy Deeneey and Scott Hogan as their two most likely forward players.

Therefore, Bowyer could definitely do with some reinforcements going forward.

It was reported that the club were interested in Cheltenham Town’s Alfie May.

However, a recent report from Birmingham Live has claimed that the Blues are not close to closing in on a deal with the 28-year-old.

With Preston North End also interested in the striker, this could mean Birmingham could be set to lose out.

Therefore, Bowyer needs to start looking at potential options that can add to his attack for next season.