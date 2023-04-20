Birmingham City will be aiming to back up their recent victory over Millwall by securing a positive result in their showdown with Blackpool at St Andrew's this weekend.

Under the guidance of head coach John Eustace, the Blues have comfortably managed to exceed the points total that they registered in the Championship last season (47) during the current term (53).

Set to play at this level again in the 2023/24 campaign, it will be interesting to see the scale of business that Birmingham will undertake in the upcoming transfer window.

As well as securing the services of some fresh faces, the Blues will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three Blues players that are currently facing an uncertain future.

Who are the three Birmingham players facing an uncertain future?

Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney's contract with Birmingham is set to expire this summer.

The forward confirmed earlier this season that while he has been offered a new deal by the Blues, he has yet to make a decision regarding whether to stay at the club.

During the current campaign, Deeney has made 32 appearances for Birmingham in all competitions.

As well as scoring seven goals for the Blues, the 34-year-old has also chipped in with one assist.

Due to a hamstring injury, Deeney has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since February.

Maxime Colin

Maxime Colin's deal at St Andrew's is also set to reach a crescendo following the conclusion of the current campaign.

However, unlike Deeney, Colin has yet to enter talks with Birmingham over a new deal.

In a recent interview with Birmingham Live, Eustace admitted that he is hoping to retain the services of Colin beyond the summer.

The defender made his 42nd league appearance of the season against Millwall and is expected to feature again in Saturday's showdown with Blackpool.

Will George Hall stay at Birmingham?

While George Hall's contract at Birmingham is set to run until 2024, he is still facing an uncertain future due to the fact that he is the subject of transfer interest.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on Hall and recently sent scouts to watch him in action.

Leeds were heavily linked with a move for Hall before the previous transfer window but were unable to get a deal over the line.

The midfielder has made a significant breakthrough at senior level this season as he has been deployed on 30 occasions by Eustace in the Championship.