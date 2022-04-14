3 Birmingham City players who could be loaned out in the summer transfer window

Championship side Birmingham City will be hoping to build their squad around some of their current youngsters in years to come, with their board not looking as though they will be investing heavily in transfers anytime soon.

Two players in particular that could prove to be exciting are Jordan James and Jobe Bellingham, with the former managing to win a respectable 17 league appearances this term.

Considering the midfielder is just 17 at this stage, he’s only likely to get better and this has provided the Blues’ fans with hope after seeing their side underachieve quite considerably in recent years.

Quiz: What club do these 25 players from the Birmingham City 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 25 Adam Legzdins? Aberdeen Dundee Hearts Hibernian

Even with manager Lee Bowyer playing a big role in improving the quality of their recruitment, this season hasn’t been much more successful than before and that will be a big disappointment, especially for senior players who have failed to step up to the plate.

This is why Bowyer may turn to younger players like James and Bellingham next season to provide his side with a much-needed injection of energy and freshness, with their summer signings likely to make an impression too.

That are those that will be surplus to requirements at St Andrew’s for the time being though – and with this in mind – we have selected three players who could be loaned out when the next transfer window opens.

Sam Cosgrove

Enduring reasonably unsuccessful spells at Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon this season, it would be hard to see anyone come in for him on a permanent basis so the Blues may have to move him out on loan again.

And this is what they are likely to do with his first-team opportunities looking set to be limited at St Andrew’s once again this season, with Lukas Jutkiewicz, Troy Deeney and Scott Hogan available as options up top.

The 25-year-old is unlikely to displace any of the trio due to his performances – and there’s a chance his parent club could try and secure permanent deals for the likes of Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez this summer.

That would limit his game time further, so a move away would be logical in his potential quest to put himself in the shop window and secure a permanent transfer away from the second-tier side.

Marcel Oakley

With Maxime Colin and Jordan Graham potentially remaining as right-sided options to choose from during the 2022/23 season, this could see Oakley shipped out on a loan spell away from the club to get more senior experience under his belt.

He has appeared for the Blues twice this term when they were in the midst of an injury crisis – but ideally – the 19-year-old needs more game time elsewhere if he wants to have any chance of making the grade in the West Midlands.

Signing professional terms last year, sides in the third or fourth tier may potentially take a chance on the teenager if Bowyer’s side are offering him out on favourable terms, something they should be willing to do to see the right-back progress.

That will mean paying a chunk of his wages and not charging a loan fee for his services if they can afford to do that.

Zach Jeacock

Connal Trueman seems to be the second-choice option between the sticks and may earn himself a fresh deal at the end of the campaign if he can step in well and impress in Neil Etheridge’s absence.

If that happens and Bowyer decides to bring in more competition for the latter, with Matija Sarkic coming in at the start of the season and establishing himself as the starting keeper with Etheridge recovering from Covid at the time, this could push Jeacock down the pecking order further.

The 20-year-old has gone out on multiple loan spells during his time at the Blues already, plying his trade at Salford City earlier this term, so it would be no surprise to see another temporary move sanctioned.

At this stage of his career, that would probably be his best option.