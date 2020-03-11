3 Birmingham City players who are likely to depart St Andrew’s this summer

Although there is still plenty of football left to play this season, it would not be at all surprising if Birmingham City head coach Pep Clotet is already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Barring a stunning run of form in the coming months, the Blues will be playing Championship football once again during the 2020/21 campaign.

In order to have the best chance of taking Birmingham to new heights in the future, it could be argued that Clotet may need to overhaul his squad.

Therefore, by cutting ties with a number of individuals who have failed to deliver the goods in recent seasons, the Blues could potentially draft some quality replacements.

Here, we take a look at THREE Birmingham players who are likely to depart St Andrew’s this summer…

Jonathan Grounds

Since Birmingham opted to hand over the reins to Clotet last summer, Jonathan Grounds has failed to make any sort of impression on the Spaniard.

Yet to feature for the Blues this season, it would be somewhat of a shock if the defender is offered a new deal by the club when his contract expires in June.

By moving to a club who can guarantee him first-team football, Grounds could revitalise a career which has stagnated in recent years.

Wes Harding

Used on a sporadic basis by Birmingham during the 2019/20 campaign, it could be argued that Wes Harding ought to be considering his future this summer.

Given that he has yet to be offered fresh terms by the Blues, the defender could be allowed to leave St Andrew’s upon the expiry of his contract.

Capable of playing as a centre-back as well as a full-back, Harding could potentially benefit from moving to a lower league side who will give him the chance to develop as a player.

Cheick Keita

After initially making a positive start to life at Birmingham, Cheick Keita has since fallen down the pecking order following loan spells with Bologna and Eupen.

With Kristian Pedersen performing admirably in the Championship, the 23-year-old is unlikely to displace the left-back between now and the end of the season.

Therefore, in order to get his career back on track, Keita ought to consider leaving St Andrew’s on a permanent basis this summer.