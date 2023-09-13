Highlights Birmingham City have had an impressive start to the season, remaining undefeated with three wins and two draws.

Their recruitment has been smart, bringing in talented loan players and making permanent signings with funds from player sales.

However, there are some players, including Emmanuel Longelo, Scott Hogan, and Marc Roberts, who have divided opinion among supporters due to their inconsistent performances.

Birmingham City have had a great start to the season, and they'll be hoping for that to continue.

The Blues have had a very impressive start to the season. The side is yet to lose a game, having won three and drawn two.

Their recruitment has been smart. They bagged some impressive loan moves in the form of Cody Drameh, Jay Stansfield, and Oli Burke. They were also able to spend some cash earned from player sales to bring in players like Ethan Laird, Siriki Dembele, and Lee Buchanan, all on permanent deals.

These clever moves are compounded by the free agents they brought in - the likes of Koji Miyoshi, Keshi Anderson and Krystian Bielik, just to name a few.

But there are some players that haven't quite met the same high standards, for Birmingham, as others.

Here are 3 Birmingham City players who always seem to divide opinion.

1 Emmanuel Longelo

The 22-year-old has only been able to make very brief league appearances for the club, so far this season. He's averaged a total of six minutes per game.

The left-sided player first made the move to the midlands just over a year ago. He joined on a loan move from West Ham United's under-21s. The move was made a permanent one in January of this year, for an unknown fee.

He had a very solid first half of the season, last year. But, since then, he hasn't been up to the levels that he showed in late 2022.

Since the turn of the year, he's put in a lot of mediocre and underwhelming performances, and was left as an unused substitute for five consecutive games last season.

He needs to be able to find that rhythm that he had at the back end of last year.

2 Scott Hogan

There was a point in time when Aston Villa paid close to £10 million for this man. But his time there never really worked out, and he was sent on lots of loans.

A couple of those moves was to the Blues, where he eventually joined for an undisclosed fee in 2020. He has been a consistent 10-goal-a-season striker, in the Championship, for a few years now.

But despite his consistent numbers, in terms of finding the back of the net, his performances can't be spoken about in the same way.

This season, for example, he has an xG of 2.41 and has only scored once, in the league, according to SofaScore. You combine that with his conversion percentage, which is under 10%, and that makes for an incredibly frustrating number nine.

He's in the right positions to score, he's just not able to convert as much as he should and there is debate amongst supporters about whether he can take them where they want to go.

3 Marc Roberts

The experienced centre-back has been a useful servant for Birmingham over the past five seasons but there is ongoing debate over whether he still has a role to play.

At 33, Roberts is in the twilight of his career and that's been clear to see at times in recent years.

As a result, parts of the fanbase wanted to see the defender moved on in the summer but he remains part of Eustace's squad and there are some that feel he can still contribute - seemingly the head coach included.