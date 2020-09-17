3 Birmingham City players we can see leaving St Andrew’s by Friday October 16th

Birmingham City will be eager to build on an impressive opening first match in the 2020/21 Championship season under the management of Aitor Karanka.

The Blues beat last season’s Championship play-off finalists Brentford last weekend, and will fancy their chances of surprising a few teams in the second-tier this term.

It’s been an interesting few weeks already, with Karanka adding to his squad, as he looks to strengthen the depth in the Birmingham City team.

Scott Hogan could be in line to sign for the club in the near future as well, with Football Insider claiming that there has been a breakthrough in negotiations over a deal with Aston Villa to land his signature.

But with potential signings still to arrive before the summer transfer window closes in October, there are players that could be heading for the exit door in the near future.

We take a look at THREE Birmingham City players that we can see leaving St Andrew’s by the October 16th 2020 deadline.

Steve Seddon

Seddon spent the second-half of last season on loan with League One side Portsmouth, and played his part as they finished in the top-six.

But Pompey were beaten by Oxford United in their play-off semi-final, and Seddon returned to Birmingham in the summer.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Blues look at loaning him out again this season, as they look to find him regular game time in senior football.

Zach Jeacock

The young goalkeeper was an unused substitute for their defeat to Cambridge United in the EFL Cup, and is now likely to be third-choice in Aitor Karanka’s plans.

Birmingham recently signed Neil Etheridge from Cardiff City, which will only push Jeacock further down the pecking order in the Blues squad.

A loan move to a club in the Football League could be the ideal move for both parties involved.

Adan George

George could be another Birmingham youngster that the club look to loan out before the transfer window closes.

The forward was a late substitute in their win over Brentford, but started against Cambridge United in the EFL Cup, but could head out on loan.

Football Insider have recently revealed that both Scott Hogan and Kayden Jackson are being targeted by Birmingham, which could push George down the pecking order this season.