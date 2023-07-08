Birmingham City have made a promising start to the summer transfer window, completing some shrewd deals and benefitting hugely from a couple of key sales.

They will have received a sizeable sum from Borussia Dortmund's sale of Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid - and they also raised money from Jobe Bellingham's move to Sunderland.

Losing such a talented youngster was a blow - but the mood around Blues is much better now they have some players through the door - including Krystian Bielik who could end up being an excellent addition if he stays fit.

What next for Birmingham City?

There's still work to be done in the transfer market considering the number of players they have lost in recent months - but they have taken some promising strides and you feel they could record an improved finish next term if they can continue to recruit well.

Manager John Eustace steadied the ship last term and with a steady 2022/23 campaign under their belt, the Midlands outfit will be looking to take that into next season, although the players will have a big say on how they do.

Birmingham City players to watch out for

There are plenty of talented players at St Andrew's - and we take a look at three who should be under your microscope when the 2023/24 season begins.

Krystian Bielik

Following the end of his loan spell at Blues, the club decided to move to sign him permanently and this is a move that delighted many supporters.

After suffering a torrid time with injuries at Derby County though, Blues fans will be desperate to see him stay fit because if he can remain fit and in form for much of the 2023/24 season and beyond, he could end up being a real game-changer.

When he joined Arsenal, he was highly-rated and although plenty of time has passed since his switch to the Emirates, there's still plenty of time for him to improve for both club and country.

If he can take his game to a different level and play regularly, it may only be a matter of time before he attracts interest and he will surely want to play in the Premier League after making to make the grade with the Gunners. Keep an eye on him - because he could be a real difference-maker.

George Hall

Hall has been linked with a number of clubs in the past including Liverpool but at this stage, Hall has remained at St Andrew's.

If he does stay beyond the end of the summer window, he will be keen to get as much game time under his belt as possible so he can put himself in the shop window ahead of a potential exit to a Premier League side.

Only 18 years old, he made 30 league appearances last term and recorded two goals and one assist in the process.

His appearance total may be impressive for someone of his age, but he will be hoping to improve on that next term and will also want to record more goalscoring contributions.

With the player having a real hunger to impress, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him become one of the first names on the teamsheet next term, but he will need to stay fit and earn his place in the first 11.

Nico Gordon

This is a crucial year for Gordon, who may now have a chance to impress following the departure of several central defenders this summer.

The 21-year-old has only made a limited number of first-team appearances - but many fans have been wanting to see him play more and that wish may be granted.

Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty left the club when their loan deals expired - and other options including Maxime Colin, Harlee Dean and George Friend have also departed.

It would be difficult to see Blues not addressing this position this summer - but Gordon will have pre-season to show why he should be included in Eustace's first-team plans.

With an option being exercised on his contract in May, the club clearly have high hopes for him.