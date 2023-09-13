Highlights Get your annual leave ready because Football Manager 24 is coming out on November 6th! Play on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Mobile.

Manage Birmingham City and take advantage of their recent permanent signings. Dion Sanderson is a versatile defender who can play in different formations and is a leader at the back.

Jordan James is a talented young player who can be a starter in the midfield. Don't forget about George Hall, a promising teenager who should be in the first 11.

It might be time to start booking some annual leave because the release of Football Manager 24 isn't too far away!

Many players will be keen to get their hands on a copy of the game as soon as it comes out, with the game being released from November 6th.

Available on PC, Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch or Mobile, you will be able to immerse yourself in the FM24 world on numerous platforms and put your stamp on a club.

Who you decide to manage is in your own hands but many players will be keen to start their journey in the EFL and try to get promoted to the Premier League, arguably the best league in the world at the moment.

Taking charge of Birmingham would have previously been seen as a real challenge considering their reliance on the loan market but they have recruited several permanent, promising additions in recent months and this should make them a pleasure to manage.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

We are putting ourselves in the Blues' manager's shoes as we list three players you could build your FM24 save around.

Dion Sanderson

Signing permanently from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer, he could be sold on for a very healthy amount in the future considering he's still young but has plenty of potential under his belt.

He has also shown in the past that he can play both in a back three and a back four, making him very useful for players who like to tinker with systems, either for fun or to try and improve their fortunes!

With Kevin Long coming towards the latter stages of his career, Blues need a figure who can step up and be a long-term asset in central defence.

Emanuel Aiwu could fill that role but Sanderson, who spent two loan spells at St Andrew's before joining permanently, could be one of Blues' most important players both on FM and in real life in the coming years.

Jordan James

Already playing for the Wales senior team, teenager James will only get better as he gets more experience under his belt and he should now be looking to establish himself as one of Blues' most important players, even at his age.

Jobe Bellingham's departure will be a blow for those wanting to manage Birmingham on FM because he's another player with a huge amount of potential.

But James isn't short of talent either and with the likes of Gary Gardner not likely to develop too much more at his age, the Welshman could be a starter for many players.

Able to operate in a defensive midfield role or in a more advanced area, his versatility is another positive for FM players who are looking to shoehorn him into their Birmingham side.

George Hall

Hall has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Liverpool, in the past, so many Birmingham supporters will be grateful that the promising teenager is still at St Andrew's at this point.

Although he could be a good option to have off the bench, FM players either need to loan him out or start him regularly because they can't risk stifling the development of a player of Hall's promise.

Loaning him out doesn't seem like the best option though considering he's already contributing to the first team in the Midlands, so he's definitely a player that should be in the first 11, even if better players on paper are left out of the lineup.