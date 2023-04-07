Birmingham City will be aiming to end the 2022/23 campaign on a positive note by picking up a fair share of victories in the coming weeks.

The Blues have managed to make a reasonable amount of progress in the Championship this season with John Eustace at the helm.

At this stage of the season last year, the Blues had only managed to accumulate 42 points at this level and were 19th in the standings.

Birmingham find themselves six points better off during the current term and are not at risk of being dragged into a relegation battle.

With the Blues set to remain in the Championship for another year, Eustace will need to make some decisions regarding the futures of the club's younger players this summer.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three individuals who Birmingham ought to be looking to loan out when the transfer window opens.

Who should be allowed to leave Birmingham on loan later this year?

Jobe Bellingham

One of the individuals who could benefit considerably from a temporary departure from St Andrew's is Jobe Bellingham.

In the 15 league appearances that Bellingham has made this season, he has only been selected to start on one occasion by Eustace.

Instead of settling for a cameo role in the upcoming campaign, Bellingham ought to be seeking a temporary exit in order to gain more first-team experience.

If Birmingham send Bellingham out on loan to a team in League One, or League Two, there is every chance that the 17-year-old will go on to make strides in terms of his development by featuring week-in, week-out.

Zach Jeacock

Another player who Birmingham should be looking to sanction a loan move for is Zach Jeacock.

Due to the presence of John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge, Jeacock has failed to make a single appearance for the Blues this season.

Given that the goalkeeper has only been included in one match-day squad this season, it could be argued that he needs to secure a temporary departure from St Andrew's in order to prevent his career from stalling.

By linking up with a team in a lower division, Jeacock could go on to improve as a player before returning to the Blues.

Should Keyendrah Simmonds also be loaned out by the Blues?

As well as sanctioning loan exits for Bellingham and Jeacock, the Blues should also allow Keyendrah Simmonds to leave the club on a temporary basis.

Simmonds gained some Football League experience during the first-half of the 2022/23 campaign as he made eight league appearances for Grimsby Town before returning to Birmingham.

Having failed to make any inroads at Birmingham since the turn of the year, the 21-year-old is likely to be forced to watch on from the sidelines again next season if he stays at the club.

By sending him to a team who are willing to offer regular game-time, Birmingham will allow Simmonds to build up his confidence at senior level.