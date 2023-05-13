It was a much improved season for Birmingham City in the Championship this year.

After numerous battles against relegation in recent years, the Blues largely managed to stay clear of danger throughout the campaign, finishing 17th in the table in John Eustace's first season in charge.

Eustace's recruitment has been excellent, with the likes of John Ruddy, Tahith Chong, and Kevin Long all establishing themselves as key players, while he has made good use of the loan market with additions such as Auston Trusty, Kristian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri and Reda Khadra.

The 43-year-old has also been responsible for the development of some of the club's younger talent, with Jordan James, Jobe Bellingham, and George Hall among those who thrived after being handed opportunities by Eustace.

But the same cannot be said for all of the Blues' squad and here, we take a look at some of those who may be disappointed with their season.

Which Birmingham City players will be disappointed with the season they have just had?

Neil Etheridge

Etheridge arrived at St Andrew's from Cardiff City in September 2020 and he was initially the club's first-choice, making 43 appearances in his first season.

But his minutes have become increasingly limited in recent years and he was forced to spend the majority of the campaign on the bench, with John Ruddy establishing himself as Eustace's number one following his arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

The 33-year-old has made eight appearances in all competitions this season and featured in the club's last four league games following Ruddy's injury, with some solid performances whenever called upon.

But at this stage of his career, Etheridge will want to play regular football and it would be no surprise to see him move on this summer.

George Friend

Friend is another player who has found his game time restricted this season.

The 35-year-old joined the Blues from Middlesbrough in July 2020 and like Etheridge, has found himself increasingly out of favour in recent years.

Friend has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season and has frequently been left out of the matchday squad altogether.

His contract at St Andrew's expires at the end of the season, but after a recent impressive performance against Millwall, Friend revealed he would like to continue playing.

"After Tuesday especially I will consider to keep playing," Friend told BirminghamLive last month. "To be completely honest I had thought about it before as well. I am going to wait until the end of the season and see what options are there, but I think I would quite like to continue playing."

Gary Gardner

Gardner arrived at the club in July 2019 from Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old, whose brother Craig is the Blues' Technical Director, has been a regular since his move to St Andrew's, but he has had an injury-disrupted season.

Gardner has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this campaign and has not played since the end of February, with a calf injury keeping him out for much of the first half of the season before struggling with a groin injury in recent months.

It remains to be seen how prominent a part of Eustace's plans Gardner is moving forward, but with a year remaining on his contract, he will be hoping for a much better season next term.