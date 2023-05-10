Birmingham City could be heading into a busy summer transfer window, with both incomings and outgoings expected to be plentiful for John Eustace's side.

With their survival easily secured in the Championship for another season, the club will be planning how to improve the squad heading into 2023/34.

Exciting Birmingham takeover saga

American Tom Wagner has agreed to buy a 45.64% stake in the Blues, as per BBC Sport, giving fans renewed hope that it could be a very important and exciting transfer window for the Blues.

As part of the investment deal in the club, Wagner's Shelby Companies Limited will also take ownership of St. Andrews stadium as well.

However, the deal has yet to achieve ratification at this stage, as it is subject to EFL approval, as well as that of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Birmingham finished the season with a 2-1 home defeat to Sheffield United, ending the season in 17th place in the Championship table. They will be looking to kick on next season.

Who could leave Birmingham this summer?

If a deal is concluded quickly, and the EFL approve it, then the club can begin to plan for the summer ahead and take action in the market ahead of next season.

As we edge closer to the summer transfer window opening, we have taken a look at which players are most likely to never put on a Blues shirt again.

Jordan Graham

Graham has failed to really impress this season, having failed to score a single league goal in his two seasons at the club now.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2021 from Gillingham, but has registered just five assists in his time at St. Andrews.

Graham is out of contract and it unlikely that it will be extended. He will end his time with the club with 54 appearances to his name, which is more than he has played for any other club.

George Friend

35-year-old Friend looks set to become a free agent with his contract also up this summer.

Friend is one of the most experienced active second tier players, and has 362 Championship games to his name so far in his career.

Most of those came for Middlesbrough. Friend has made 52 appearances for Birmingham since joining from Middlesbrough on a free transfer in 2020. The defender only played in seven games this campaign and is unlikely to play for them again.

Maxime Colin

The experienced full-back has been with the club since his 2017 arrival from Brentford, but is out of contract this summer.

The 31-year-old's future with Birmingham has been a pressing issue for the club throughout this season. He’s been one of Blues’ more consistent performers over the years and a valuable member of the squad.

Colin has played over 250 games for the club, spanning six seasons. The Frenchman played 48 games this season foe Eustace, but an agreement has not been reached. Colin said last month that there’s nothing new to report on his future.