3 Birmingham City issues that will need addressing by Clotet this summer

Birmingham City have endured a mixed campaign under Pep Clotet and some may already be looking ahead to next season.

With Blues nine points from the play-offs and the same clear of the bottom three, they are a classic mid-table team and it’s hard to see them making a push for promotion or being sucked into a relegation fight considering there are only ten games left.

In truth, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as Clotet came in under tough circumstances and was tasked with changing the style of play and including younger players in the team – which he has done.

So, it’s a building process but he knows that progress will need to be made next season. With that in mind, we look at THREE issues the Spaniard will need to address this summer…

Replacing Jude Bellingham

The transfer news that Blues fans feared is gathering pace rapidly and it seems like Dortmund could sign 16-year-old Jude Bellingham this summer.

That would give Clotet a real headache as the teenager has not only been outstanding this season but he is also versatile, capable of playing in three or four midfield roles. He will be tough to replace.

Can they keep Scott Hogan?

A priority for Blues this summer has to be keeping Scott Hogan. The on-loan Aston Villa striker has been brilliant since joining and his partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz clicked instantly.

You would imagine his form has attracted interest from elsewhere and financially a deal may be tough but Blues must do all they can to keep him.

The goalkeeping situation

Another issue facing Clotet is in goal.

Lee Camp was dropped earlier in the campaign and many felt it was the right decision, however he has been very good since returning to the team in January.

With his contract up in the summer, Blues have a decision to make. Is he the number one moving forward? Will he stay as backup? Will he be released? It’s a big call for the boss in a vital position.