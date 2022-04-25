3 biggest bargains at Millwall in the last few years

When Neil Harris left Millwall at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, the club was at a crossroads.

They did incredibly well to persuade Gary Rowett to take the job, fortunate that a manager of such experience in the Championship was available.

Three seasons of continuity, organisation and hard work has culminated in the club keeping play-off hopes alive with two games to go in the Championship.

The Lions have conducted some very smart business in the transfer market, that has seen them compete in the top half with more regularity than they have done in years gone by.

Here, we have taken a look at Millwall’s three biggest bargains in the last few years…

Matt Smith

No longer at the club, Smith joined Salford City at the back end of the January window and has led from the front since arriving.

The target man was first choice in 2019/20 but not afterwards as Rowett has tried to alter their style of play.

After signing from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2019, Smith scored 21 goals in 102 appearances for the Lions, which a respectable return considering how much he offers without the ball, in a period where the club were still establishing themselves at second tier level.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Bialkowski joined initially on loan from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2019, and signed permanently in January 2020.

The Polish glovesman originally arrived as a backup, but broke into the team due to injuries above him and has not yet relinquished his spot between the sticks.

Bialkowksi has been one of the best performing goalkeepers in the Championship since arriving at The Den and could remain at the club in the twilight years of his career.

Millwall quiz: Does The Den have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 The Valley Bigger Smaller

Mason Bennett

Not someone who has caught fire at Millwall just yet, but Mason Bennett has been gradually improving since arriving from Derby County in the summer of 2020.

The 25-year-old’s versatility has helped Rowett a lot in operating with a small squad, and he has chipped in with ten goals in 78 appearances for the club.

Playing largely a three at the back formation has made it harder for Bennett to fit into the side, but he has been a valued squad member when called upon, and will be one of many needing to step up to the plate if Jed Wallace departs this summer.