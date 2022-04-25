3 biggest bargains at Luton Town in the last few years

Luton Town are on the brink of clinching a spot inside the Championship play-offs, one win from their remaining two fixtures would be enough to clinch a top six finish.

Nathan Jones’ men have been punching above their weight in terms of wage bill, transfer budget and individual quality for some years now, and it could take them all the way to the Premier League, in just their third season since promotion from League One.

The Hatters have been classy operators in the transfer market, taking a data-driven approach, and they have found value that others had ignored in many areas.

Here, we have taken a look at Luton’s 3 biggest bargains in the last few years…

Allan Campbell

A summer pick-up from Motherwell, Allan Campbell was heading towards the expiration of his contract in the Scottish Premiership this time last season, but the Hatters paid a fee for his services anyway, to ensure they were at the front of the queue.

Campbell has clocked up 36 appearances this season and will be a key man in the play-offs, implementing the Hatters’ high energy style alongside fellow bargains, Robert Snodgrass and Amari’i Bell.

Kal Naismith

One of the most versatile players in English football, Kal Naismith has gone to a new level since arriving on a free transfer from Wigan Athletic in January 2021.

The Scotsman has mainly played in the back three this term, but has stepped forward into a defensive midfield role in recent weeks and his leadership qualities have really come to the fore at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo

Another January 2021 addition, Elijah Adebayo has surpassed a lot of people’s expectations since signing for the Hatters, but not those of the club’s hierarchy.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 league goals this season, by far and away the best tally of his career, and his all-round game makes him a huge presence at the top of the pitch.

The Londoner joined for an undisclosed fee from Walsall and has developed a very exciting partnership with Harry Cornick at the top of the pitch.

Three players to watch going into the play-offs make up our three biggest bargains list.