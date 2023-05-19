Walsall have now confirmed that Mat Sadler has become the club's permanent manager ahead of the 2023/24 season, after taking over for the final three games last season following the departure of Michael Flynn.

Here are three issues Sadler must address in the coming months if the Saddlers are to be successful in the upcoming campaign.

More goals needed - Re-sign Danny Johnson?

Now a free agent after the expiration of his contract at Mansfield, Johnson should once again be on the Saddlers' transfer radar, and it is imperative that they look to bring the centre forward back to the Bescot Stadium after a successful loan spell in the first half of this season.

During that time, the 30-year-old scored 15 times in 30 games, before his loan deal expired. Upon his return to the Stags, Johnson found appearances very few and far between before leaving the club.

A return to the West Midlands could see a return to form , and one that could benefit Sadler's side going forward as he may take less time to adapt, with it being such familiar territory.

A return for Johnson would also give the supporters a sense of optimism, as who knows where the club would have finished if his loan deal could have been extended for a further six months.

Becoming more consistent

As previously mentioned, Walsall found themselves on a drastic slide down the League Two table in the second half of the season.

On January 1st, they were sat just two points behind the final play-off place, but a number of factors saw them eventually finish 20 behind Salford in seventh.

Sadler must mould a consistent side together with added quality that was missed from January onwards. Despite having the joint best defence in the bottom half of the table, scoring goals proved to be their Achilles heel, only finding the back of the net 49 times all season.

Utilising the free agent and loan markets for added quality between midfield and attack could prove the ultimate difference , as the side lacked any cutting edge in the latter months of the campaign , a big reason for the league-high 19 draws.

This has been echoed by midfielder Isaac Hutchinson, who believes that everything is in place for the club to move forward, stating

"The club's been in League One not long ago, and a lot higher as well, and it's all set up to go back up but we need things to go right, a bit of consistency and we also need a bit of luck for things to fall into place.

Getting the fans on side

In his three matches in interim charge, Sadler saw a mixed bag of results, but then became part of a list featuring seasoned League Two managers as to who bookmakers believed would take over the reins.

Now he has full-time control, the 38-year old must rebuild a connection with the fanbase, as there are some quarters who believe co-chairman Ben Boycott should have looked elsewhere for the ideal candidate.

What Sadler does already have though, is a connection to the club after accumulating 99 appearances over two spells before becoming part of the backroom team.

In this period , the former left-back has also been a key part in integrating academy players within Walsall's first team set up, and having a mixture of proven players with League Two experience and young local talent could go a long way to building an attacking-based side which can express their capabilities.