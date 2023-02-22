3 big Millwall decisions that Gary Rowett can’t run away from

Millwall will be looking to build upon the recent performances that they produced against Sheffield United and Burnley this weekend by securing a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City.

After defeating the Blades at The Den, the Lions demonstrated a great deal of character last night as they managed to rescue a point in their meeting with the Clarets.

A late strike from Tom Bradshaw cancelled out an effort from Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.

Currently fifth in the Championship standings, Millwall know that they will put themselves in a great position to secure a place in the play-offs if they deliver the goods on a consistent basis over the course of the coming weeks,

Ahead of the club’s clash with Stoke on Saturday, we have decided to take a look at three big Millwall decisions that manager Gary Rowett cannot run away from.

Check them out below…

Reinstating Bradshaw into the club’s starting eleven this weekend

After scoring a hat-trick against the Blades last weekend, Bradshaw was only fit enough to make the substitutes bench yesterday due to issues with his ankle and his hamstring.

Introduced in the second-half of this fixture, the forward made an immediate impact for the Lions as he netted his 11th goal of the season.

Providing that Bradshaw is fit enough to start against Stoke this weekend, Rowett ought to make the call to give him the nod to lead the line as he is in fine form.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency between now and the end of the term, Bradshaw could potentially help his side secure a top-six finish.

Should he sign Callum Styles on a permanent deal this summer?

Millwall signed Callum Styles on a season-long loan deal from League One side Barnsley in the summer transfer window.

Before making this switch, Styles penned a deal at Oakwell which extended his stay with the Reds until 2025.

As a result of this agreement, Millwall will have to pay a significant fee later this year in order to secure the services of Styles on a permanent deal.

Since joining the Lions, Styles has made 18 appearances in the Championship for the club and has been utilised in a number of different positions.

Styles recently suffered a quad injury which is set to rule him out of action until May and thus a decision will need to be made regarding whether to buy him by Rowett based on his performances earlier this season.

Making a clear call on the future of Mason Bennett

Another big decision that Rowett will need to make later this year is whether to retain the services of Mason Bennett.

According to Transfermarkt, Bennett’s contract at Millwall is set to expire in June and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms are not agreed.

The attacker has struggled to make an impact for the Lions when he has been fit enough to feature this season as he has only provided one assist in the 18 games that he has participated in.

Currently being forced to watch on from the sidelines due to an ankle injury, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Bennett at The Den.

