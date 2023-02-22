3 big Luton Town decisions that Rob Edwards can’t run away from

When Nathan Jones departed Luton Town for Southampton earlier this season, you really did fear for the Hatters.

The Welshman had done such a good job at getting the club to where they are, many believed Luton would drop off following his exit.

However, since his arrival to replace Jones, Rob Edwards has done a fine job in the Kenilworth Road dugout so far.

Indeed, of his 11 league matches taken charge, the club have a record of six wins, two draws, and three defeats, which is not bad going in a very competitive Championship.

As such, Luton currently find themselves sixth in the league standings and in a good position from which to look to ensure a play-off place come the end of the season.

With that said, though, the Hatters boss does face some tough decisions over the next few months that he can’t run away from, as we have discussed below.

Gabe Osho’s future

One decision Rob Edwards is going to have to make is regarding the future of central defender Gabe Osho.

The 24-year-old has had somewhat of a stop-start season for the Hatters so far, but was mightily impressive last season.

However, his current deal at the club is due to expire this summer, as per Transfermarkt, leaving with to decide the best next steps and what sort of deal to offer the defender, if any.

Of course, the club could have a clause to extend his deal for a further 12 months, but no such clause is public knowledge, and, even if it did, it would still be a decision for Rob Edwards and the club to ponder.

Osho has made 18 Championship appearances so far this season.

Luke Berry’s future

It’s the same situation for Luke Berry at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old’s contract is up this summer and Rob Edwards and co must now decide whether or not to offer a new deal or allow him to walk away at the end of June.

Having been at the club since 2017 and racked up 152 Hatters appearances, Berry has been part of the furniture at Kenilworth Road in recent times, however, with his involvement in the last couple of seasons having dwindled, it could be the time to move on.

That is a decision for Edwards to make, though, with Berry having played just 11 times in the Championship.

Allan Campbell

Another potential decision Rob Edwards must make is regarding Allan Campbell’s involvement in the starting line up for the Hatters.

Up until recently, the Scotsman had been a regular, but with Luton strengthening their midfield options during the January transfer window, it has had a detrimental impact for Campbell individually.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has found himself out of the starting line up for the club’s last three matches, and an unused substitute in two of those.

There’s no doubt he’s a valued member of the Luton squad, but having featured so regularly previously, deciding whether to keep leaving him out moving forwards is a big decision for Rob Edwards to make.