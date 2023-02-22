3 big Birmingham City decisions that John Eustace can’t run away from

Birmingham City have lost eight of their last ten matches and are seven points above the relegation zone with 13 games to play in the Championship.

The Blues have looked like a side capable of pushing for a top half finish for extended periods of the campaign but, in part due to injuries, have reverted back to being a team that will be worried about relegation, as they often have been at this stage of the season.

With Wigan Athletic, Blackpool, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City all showing small signs of life under new management, the Blues are not in a position to sit on that seven-point cushion or they will end up battling for their place in the division in the final few weeks of the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at three decisions that John Eustace cannot run away from…

End of season decision

Due to off-field uncertainty and the promise that he has shown in the dugout this season, doubts over his long term future at St Andrew’s would have crept in and not many would hold a grudge if Eustace left in the summer.

The Blues have been unhealthily reliant on loan players at times this season and at this moment in time, Eustace will not be receiving guarantees that he will have a deeper squad at his disposal for next term.

It is important that Eustace’s future considerations do not filter down to the players or motivation could be impacted in all corners of the dressing room.

Over-reliance on youth players

Alfie Chang, 20, and George Hall, 18, both started the 3-1 defeat at Norwich City on Tuesday evening while Jordan James, 18, came off the bench.

The trio are all exciting up and coming players at the club for different reasons but, at the same time, are not the kind of people that Eustace wants to be turning to if they are desperate for points at the business end.

The Blues’ squad was very thin entering the season and transfer restrictions have hindered them in addressing the issue.

Free agents

If fit, Eustace should consider moving for Danny Drinkwater or Dale Stephens in the free agent market, to at least add some leadership in midfield areas.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

It is very difficult to pick up points with regularity if you lose the battle in the middle of the park, and with a lack of experience and specialist central midfielders in their ranks at the moment, that is a problem that the Blues are facing right now.

Performances would suggest that the Blues will have enough to pull away from the drop conversation in the coming weeks and months, but bringing in some experienced heads who have a point to prove could ease the worries of a portion of the squad.