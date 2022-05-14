3 Bersant Celina replacements Ipswich Town should consider if Preston land 25-year-old’s signature

Preston North End are weighing up a possible move for Dijon attacker Bersant Celina, who is currently on loan at Ipswich Town, as per a report TWTD.

The 25-year-old is a player that Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has heaped his praise on during various stages of this season, and has suggested that the Tractor Boys would be interested in making another move for the Kosovo international.

If the Tractor Boys are unable to strike a transfer agreement with the French club this summer, or the Lilywhites secure his signature, we take a look at three replacements they could consider…

Dion Pereira

Luton Town attacker Dion Pereira’s future at the Championship club remains to be seen, with the 23-year-old enjoying a very productive loan spell with Bradford City during the second half of the campaign.

Often looking a level above the division, Pereira is someone who could quite easily step up to League One football next year, and should they look to agree a permanent move, then he represents someone who could grow with the ambitions of the club.

Pereira is an exciting talent but it remains what his immediate future holds with the Championship outfit.

Like Celina, the 23-year-old can operate in a number 10 role or on both wings.

Anthony Scully

Another who possesses the ability to thrive in various different roles, Anthony Scully is someone who could fill the potential void that Celina would leave at Portman Road.

Scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Imps this season, following 25 goal contributions during the 20/21 campaign, Scully is someone who can make a real difference in the final third, with an excellent dribbling ability and great final product.

Certainly a player who could play at a higher level, like Pereira, he could continue to thrive in the higher divisions with the Tractor Boys in the future.

Harvey White

Tottenham Hotspur might have prevented a January loan move but the Premier League club could look for suitors ahead of a potential temporary move this summer.

The likes of Hull City, Luton Town, Portsmouth and Sunderland missed out midway through this season as a result of the stance taken by the Premier League giants.

An exciting talent, with an excellent range of passing and a knack for scoring goals, White has typically been deployed slightly deeper in a central midfield role, however, he is someone who poses a great attacking threat.